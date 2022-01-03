Hugh Jackman enlists for Broadway

The actor who played Wolverine in the X-Men saga talks about his next job in the theater

The Broadway musical “The Music Man” is on hiatus for now, but it is just a few days before the company, led by Hugh Jackman, returns to the stage again. In an interview conducted by CBS Sunday Morning, Jackman talked about her last Broadway role.

“What better job to have in the world than to let people come and put your problems aside for a second and let’s go on a little adventure?” Said Jackman.

The Australian artist recalled when he auditioned for the play “The Music Man”, that was a great success instant when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and performed 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution classifies this musical as one of the “great glories” of American popular culture.

“Can you imagine their faces when I showed up to do my audition? I did it all. It was, ‘Have you met a guy named Hill? Hill? Hill? Hill? Hill? Hill? Hill? Hill? ? Just ridiculous, “he added.

It should be remembered that on December 28, Hugh Jackman announced through his social networks that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that he has mild symptoms.

“Hi, good morning, I just wanted you to know from me that this morning I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a sore throat and a little runny nose, but I’m fine and I’m going to do whatever I can. to improve as soon as possible, “said Hugh Jackman.

The 53-year-old Australian actor said that as soon as he is authorized, he will return to the Broadway play “The Music Man” at the Winter Garden Theater; it is expected that he could rejoin on January 6.