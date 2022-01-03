How working with Leonardo DiCaprio ruined Amy Adams’s crush on him

Some fans may be lucky enough to meet the celebrities they like, but only a few will have the opportunity to work with them. Amy Adams is part of that select group. Being herself an actress, the Nice to meet you Star was finally able to meet and interact with her childhood sweetheart. But after working with him, Adams admitted to losing her crush on the Oscar winner.

Amy Adams was lost and confused after starring in ‘Catch Me If You Can’

Amy Adams | Rich Fury / Getty Images

Adams found it a bit difficult to adjust to the limelight after appearing in Steven Spielberg Catch Me If You Can. In addition to working with renowned actors, his participation in the film brought him a lot of recognition. But Adams admitted that recognition comes at a price.

“I choked,” Adams told Elle (via Daily Mail). “I felt this pressure to suddenly have this level of actress that I did not have enough confidence.”

The pressure had reached the point where Adams considered walking away from the business entirely.

“And a couple of years after that it was, ‘I can’t do this. I’m not strong enough to continue this level of rejection, ‘”Acams added. “It was, ‘What am I going to do with my life?’ I was looking down 30. I was lost, confused. ‘

Why working with Leonardo DiCaprio took away Amy Adams’s crush on him

▶“Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/acirLVpzj_Y?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; self-reproduction; writing clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture «allowfullscreen>

Like many young girls at the time, Amy Adams had a thing for Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Adams described when and why he fell in love The dead people actor.

“I was in love with Leonardo DiCaprio,” she shared with Colbert. “Not in Titanic, although, but in Growing pains He was very young and very pretty «.

Although Adams worked with DiCaprio on Catch Me If You Can, she did not disclose her feelings for the actor.

“No, because nothing really kills a crush faster than working with someone,” Adams confided after Colbert asked him about his work with DiCaprio. Not in a bad way, not in a bad way.

Later, Adams explained that meeting and interacting with the star was what negated her infatuation with him.

“You get to know him and he’s not like the person’s fantasy anymore,” shared Adams. Now, it’s Leo.

Steven Spielberg told Amy Adams to eat Leonardo DiCaprio’s face during a kiss scene

Amy Adams has crossed lips with various celebrities throughout her career. But kissing DiCaprio Catch Me If You Can director Steven Spielberg didn’t want her to hold back. So much so that Spielberg gave Adams very specific instructions for kissing DiCaprio.

“They were preparing the shot and I was just inches from his face, actually I thought once, ‘Okay, now I’m going to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.’ But it was more than that, I really had to go to him and get on top of him, “Adams told Parade. “The cue Steven Spielberg gave me was, ‘Eat his face like a hamburger.’ Steven said, ‘You’re starving and you look at it like a hamburger or maybe an ice cream cone.’

RELATED: Amy Adams and Isla Fisher: Who Has the Highest Net Worth?