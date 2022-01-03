How will 2022 be for celebrities and the future ‘bomb’ of Julián Muñoz on Isabel Pantoja

2022 has just begun and it has not yet delivered great news about the national famous, but many of those to come can already be foreseen. So do some of the covers of this Monday. ‘Plus’ ventures to talk about these next 12 months in the life of popular faces like those of Ana Rosa Quintana, who will be very focused on her recovery from breast cancer that was diagnosed a few months ago, or Antonio David Flores, who will have to overcome the potholes of his separation from Olga Moreno. Terelu Campos, who continues his television career in ‘Live life’, Bertín Osborne or Belén Esteban, who has succeeded with their food products business, are other of the protagonists of this new year that the magazine talks about.

Ana Rosa Quintana’s purpose for the year that begins J. Diaz

‘More’ also tells us about the difficulties he is going through Jorge Javier Vazquez at a time when Mediaset’s audience is transforming and is not giving up on some of its most classic programs. Miguel Ángel Muñoz has paid tribute to his father through an endearing film that has become one of the benchmarks of 2021. The latest statements from Julian Muñoz about Isabel Pantoja, which will be in the form of a documentary, and Ana Obregón, who has assured that sadness unites her with her son Álex. The artist had to be quarantined for testing positive for covid just when she was going to present the New Year’s Eve Chimes again with Anne Igartiburu.

Plus

Magazine ‘Soon’ dedicates its cover to Mila Ximenez, one of the great television losses of 2021. The journalist and collaborator died of lung cancer and her colleagues wanted to remember some of the anecdotes that made her so special just half a year after her death. Jose Antonio Canales Rivera he assures on the inside pages that “many lies are being told” about his relationship with Alba Carrillo, one of the great surprises of this Christmas after the publication of some photographs that showed that there could be something more than a simple friendship between them.

Are Alba Carrillo and Canales Rivera a couple or not? The protagonists speak Jorge C. Parcero

The images of Julia Roberts’ beach vacation with her husband and children and the new docuseries in which Julián Muñoz will tell more about what he lived with Isabel Pantoja complete the information in the magazine this week.