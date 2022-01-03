How was the performance of Raúl Jiménez in the victory against Cristiano

Although Raúl Alonso did not play the 90 minutes of the game, he did play an important role in his team’s victory (Photo: REUTERS / Phil Noble)

With a last minute goal from João Moutinho, the set of Wolverhampton He took the victory against him Manchester United in the match corresponding to matchday 21 of the Premier league. But what stood out the most throughout the game was the performance of the Mexican forward Raul Jimenez.

The Americanist youth squad has regained confidence on the court after the skull fracture that left him out of the court for more than nine months and in his performance at Old Trafford he demonstrated his talent for fighting balls in the air and even won a spherical a Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest exponent of football in Portugal.

Although Raul Alonso He did not play the 90 minutes of the game, he did have an important participation in the victory of his team. Jiménez started the first half as a starter in the central forward to command the offensive attack and overcome CR7.

Raúl Jiménez tried to head the ball and score the first goal of the game, however he failed (Photo: REUTERS / Phil Noble)

The technician Bruno lage it started with Jiménez, Daniel podence Y Francisco Trincao Up front, together they approached the small area to threaten the goal of David de Gea, who made his best effort to keep his goal in zero.

To the minute 26 Raúl Jiménez had his first chance to score. Facing the goal, Jiménez received the ball and with his left leg sent the ball to David de Gea’s goal, however, the ball went wide and did not end in a goal. But this move was a sample of what the national team is capable of.

Immediately the whole of the Bug He tried to hurt the Wolves but was unsuccessful; Raúl’s creativity in looking for goal chances in the air led him to fight for a ball when his club took a corner kick. The clock ticked minute 34 of the first half and Raúl already had two chances on goal.

Raíl Jiménez started the match as the starter of the game (Photo: REUTERS / Phil Noble)

At the corner kick, Jiménez was alone without any brand, so he took advantage of his jump to change the trajectory of the ball and take it to the rival goal, but again the shot went wide and did not achieve its goal. The first half ended and both teams went into halftime with a scoreless scoreboard.

At that time, the Wolverhampton squad dominated much of the game and maintained possession of the ball, so for the second half they maintained the same dynamics. Then came the dispute that surprised the followers of CR7 and of Raul Jimenez they both jumped to fight the ball in the air.

At the moment of jumping the Mexican forward was the one who managed to have more advantage in the air and keep the ball. In social networks, the fans of European football talked about the image that the moment of the play gave away.

For the 81st minute, Raúl Alonso left the substitution and in his place Fabio Silva entered (Photo: REUTERS / Phil Noble)

When the Wolves kept dominance of the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised them with a score at minute 68. Manchester sent a cross into the small area where Ronaldo connected with his head and nailed the ball into the net, but the goal had to be disallowed as the linesmen considered the game out of play. Commander.

The score returned to zeros and time passed. For him minute 81 Raúl Alonso came out of change and instead entered Fabio Silva. Although the youth club América did not manage to score throughout the game, he did demonstrate his competitive quality.

With the result of their club, the Wolves approached 28 points and achieved their first victory in the Premier League. It was also the first game for Raúl Jiménez at the start of 2022 and it started with a game won.

KEEP READING:

Cruz Azul: “Charly” Rodríguez arrived in CDMX to report with the “Machine”

Raúl Jiménez and his moving announcement that he will be a father for the second time

At the rhythm of Luis Miguel: Canelo Álvarez and Max Verstappen organized an incredible New Year’s party