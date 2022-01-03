How to measure your heart rate on the iPhone without a smartwatch

You can measure your heart rate from the iPhone

Those of us who have an Apple Watch use it daily for a endless profit: see the time, the weather, the calories you have burned, the messages … But Apple smart watches have another function that we usually use less: the measurement of our heart rate.

When you measure your heart rate, the clock shows you a live graph of your heartbeat per minute on the screen. And the thing does not stop here, the Apple Watch also stores this data in the Health application so you can see how it has fluctuated on your iPhone.

But not everyone who wants to measure their heart rate has an Apple Watch and, believe it or not, the solution to this problem comes from the hand of one of the Google applications.

How to measure my heart rate without a smartwatch

Here are the steps to follow from your iPhone:

The first thing you have to do is to download the app Google fit on your iPhone through the App Store

the app on your iPhone through the App Store Once installed, start the application and log in with your Google account.

and log in with your Google account. Can connect Google Fit with data from Health Apple, we advise you to do so if you want to use the app frequently

In the main tab (with a logo with two circles where it says Start at the bottom) scroll down until you see the tin “Measure your heart rate“

(with a logo with two circles where it says Start at the bottom) scroll down until you see the tin “Measure your heart rate“ If you don’t see it close the app and start it again until it appears.

and start it again until it appears. do click now get started and place your finger on the camera.

now get started and place your finger on the camera. About 30 seconds later the app will complete the reading of your heart rate and you can save this data in Google Fit.

It should be noted that these data they are not destined for medical purposes and if you suspect you have any heart failure consult a doctor immediately. For my part, I have checked my heart rate with the iPhone and then with my Apple Watch and the results are quite similar.

