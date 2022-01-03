How to look like Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder it ranks as one of the biggest Marvel Studios premieres of the season. Not only because it involves the return of Taika waititi directing a superhero feature film, but because it will be the film through which Chris Hemsworth Get his fourth movie (solo, set apart from Avengers and sporting his character’s name in the headline) as God of Thunder. Although this time he will be accompanied by Natalie Portman, who will collect the witness from Hemsworth to also have the powers of the son of Odón.

We have not been able to take a look at any official image, trailer or teaser that allows us to get closer to this new installment, which of course will fight with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the box office and on impact (despite the ex-surgeon enjoying greater popularity now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone).

A very Thor Valkyrie

However, the leaks, as always, are ahead of everything and we can already take a look at how to wear the Valkyrie by Tessa Thompson in action. As you will see below, it is a design heavily inspired by the armor that Thor wore in the last films of the Infinity saga, but with some changes and modifications to make the suit also breathe uniquely.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released next July 8, 2022 and have a stellar cast, even with the collaboration of the great Christian Bale, who gives life to Gorr, the butcher God. Will it be Chris Hemsworth’s last film as Thor or will he continue to appear in more Marvel feature films?

