High cholesterol and triglycerides: These fruits will help you lower your levels

High cholesterol and triglycerides are conditions that affect thousands of people around the world and can cause various health affectations, which, in the end, can be truly fatal, so in addition to going to a doctor to indicate the appropriate treatment, diet plays an extremely important role to keep these levels in good condition and this time we present some of the fruits that are great allies in reducing these indicators.

As is well known, cholesterol and triglycerides They are types of fats that are found naturally in the human body, however, they are considered “bad” because, in excess, they can cause severe cardiovascular damage that in some cases could be fatal and although there are various causes that cause the increase in its levels, diet is one of the main responsible for which improving eating habits is essential to maintain good health.

Fruits that help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels

According to various medical institutions, some of the main fruits that help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels are: apples, aubergines, grapes, strawberries, and the vast majority of citrus, because they have sterols that delay the absorption of cholesterol by the intestine, so it is eliminated through the feces.

It is worth mentioning that various nutrition specialists recommend eating whole and shelled fruits, as the case may be, because in this way all its components are used in a better wayIn addition, it is recommended to drink plenty of water to reinforce the effect of the fruit on the body.

It is important to note that the amount and frequency with which these fruits should be consumed should be moderate and, if possible, indicated by a doctor since the sugars and other components they contain could cause other effects in the event of suffering from a chronic disease such as diabetes. or hypertension.

What other foods are used to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels?

There is a great variety of foods that favor the reduction of cholesterol and triglyceride levels and some of the most recommended are oats and legumes Well, like the fruit that favor a better fluidity of cholesterol and triglycerides without being absorbed by the body.

Other foods that are great allies in this condition are blue fish and nuts as they contain polyunsaturated fatty acids that help reduce the risk of developing blood clots.

