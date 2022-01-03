Here’s Johnny! “The Shining” will be screened in Querétaro

Querétaro, Qro., January 3, 2022.- The classic film “The Shining” will be the first film of this 2022 that will be screened at the Hercules Beer Garden, in Querétaro.

The film is based on the eponymous book by Stephen King, and is directed by Stanley Kubrick; starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd and Scatman Crothers.

The film will be screened this Tuesday, January 2, at 7:30 p.m. Remember that admission is free and a reservation is not necessary.

Don’t forget to keep warm, as low temperatures are forecast.

SYNOPSIS

Jack Torrance becomes a winter sitter at the Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to overcome his writing block. He settles there along with his wife, Wendy, and their son, Danny, who is plagued with psychic premonitions. As Jack’s writing doesn’t flow and Danny’s visions grow more disturbing, Jack uncovers dark hotel secrets and begins to turn into a homicidal maniac, hell-bent on terrorizing his family.

