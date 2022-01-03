her daughter Hazel dazzles on the beach at 17

Julia Roberts She is not only one of the best actresses and the most elegant, she is also a excellent mother.

The famous has three children with her husband, Daniel Moder, twins Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry.

Your children have already grown up, and have become beautiful teenagers, who have a lot of resemblance to their mother.

Although the famous shows them very little on their social networks, recently they were captured on the beach, during a family trip.

Julia Roberts: that’s how beautiful her daughter is at 17

Julia Roberts took a break from work and decided to go to Australia with her husband and children to enjoy some fun days.

There we saw the famous woman walking on the beach, wearing a sexy pink one piece bikini, while strolling with her twins.

Julia Roberts His daughter caught the eye on the beach

But, not only did she steal the spotlight in this swimsuit, but her daughter captured the glances, showing her natural beauty and her simplicity.

The young woman from 17 years old she wore short striped shorts, with an oversized white shirt, barefoot, and with a high train.

“Wow how big Hazel is”, “she is just like her dad, but she also has a lot of her mom”, “I love that girl, she is beautiful and natural”, “so simple, just like her mommy”, and “her daughter She is quite a model ”, were some of the comments on the networks.

There is no doubt that the Young inherited the beauty of the famous actress, and already has a large number of fans at only 17 years old.

In addition, his son, who is also a heartthrob, and identical to his father, wore bermuda shorts and a cream-colored shirt, also barefoot.

This year we had already seen the daughter of the actress, who debuted in the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with her father.

The young woman looked beautiful and simple with un maxi shirt dress in cream tone and black shoes, making it clear that it has a great style, just like his mother.

Last November 28, the actress posted a never-before-seen photo of her children as babies, to congratulate them on their 17th birthday.

“17 of the sweetest years of life”The actress wrote in the old photo in which she appeared with her little newborns.