He welcomed Xavi in ​​an emotional video

Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The arrival of Xavi Hernández to the FC Barcelona is imminent. After spreading that he would have paid his clause from his former team Al-Sadd Sports Club from Qatar, the former player of the Blaugrana team aims to return home, now as technical director.

The Spanish lived great moments while wearing the mythical “6” on his dorsal. That prestige and consecration intends to live it now from the bench of the culés, who offered a cordial and deserved welcome to Xavi Hernandez, through a video on their social networks.

The “clip” projects the day that the native of Tarrasa, Spain said goodbye to the Barcelona fans on the Nou Camp court, as well as when he was crowned champion of the UEFA champions league with the squad that sees him as an idol and that now will seek to emulate that description as a technical director, sending a clear message to the entire fans.

“It was not a goodbye, but a see you later. The Camp Nou will always be my home. You are my fans, my people, the club I love the most and now I’m going home. See you soon, Barcelona, ​​Barcelona force”, says Xavi Hernández in filming.

He will occupy the place he left vacant Ronald Koeman. Xavi will direct a FC Barcelona that is located very hit in the periodization in dispute of LaLiga. After eleven games held, the Blaugranas are 9th place with 16 points, nine points behind the leader Real Sociedad.

While in the Champions League he will direct the last two dates of the group stage. After 4 clashes, Barcelona has recovered and with 6 units is 2nd place in sector E. It will be difficult for him to finish as leader but Xavi’s goal will be to qualify the squad for the Round of 16 and not make him fall to the Europa League.

Xavi Hernández honored by Barcelona

WHEN WILL XAVI HERNÁNDEZ BE PRESENTED?

FC Barcelona announced that its new coach, Xavi Hernández, will be officially announced for the following Monday, November 8 this year, at an organized press conference.