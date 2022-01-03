He belittled Hirving Lozano, now Napoli gives Insigne where it hurts the most

Lorenzo Insigne missed Hirving Lozano and now karma haunts him

January 02, 2022 · 17:12 hs

Following the announcement of his departure to Toronto FC, Lorenzo Insigne has had to deal not only with his injury, but also the issue of having tested positive. The Napoli captain went from being the almighty in the team where he even treated Hirving Lozano badly, to being displaced by the club president.

According to AreaNapoli, Aurelio Di Laurentiis has made it clear that they will not let him leave before the time that the contract demands this because Toronto FC would be looking to take him away as soon as possible. For its part, the board has asked that the player stay, although now he will have to fight for a position with Hirving Lozano, a player who took over the left-handed wing.

For the Mexican it is great news that Lorenzo Insigne is leaving the Neapolitan club, given that he would take over the left wing, something that he could not do during the two years he has been in Italy.

Can Hirving Lozano be captain of Napoli?

When taking the position of Lorenzo Insigne the great doubt is who would assume the position of captain. There is talk that Hirving Lozano would be the third player to assume the badge, after Koulibaly and David Ospina.

