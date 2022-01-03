HBO Max mistakes Emma Roberts for Emma Watson and christens her Hermione Roberts

Fans of the Harry Potter saga they were very eager to see the special that HBO Max prepared for the 20 years of the anniversary of the premiere of the film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, and although the first minutes pass without problems, a detail did not go unnoticed by the fans.

At the beginning we see emma watson walk Heading to the great dining room at Hogwarts castle to reunite with his companions and the excitement did not wait to see her hug Tom Felton, with whom fans always asked for a romance, but suddenly toappears on screen Emma Roberts that has nothing to do with the saga.

And it is that when Emma Watson start talking and tell that as a child she fell in love with the stories of JK Rowling and that she was obsessed with the characters of Harry Potter, we see on screen a photograph of Emma Roberts as a child.

Is for a moment that Julia Roberts’ niece appears on the screen, and the fans noticed that it was the actress from “Calendar Love” because in the photo we see a girl with Minnie Mouse ears while having her breakfast, an image that Emma Roberts had previously shared with us.

So after Big mistake the HBO Max editing folks made, fans have started to make fun of the situation, they have even gone to the photo that Emma Roberts posted on January 8, 2012 to comment that Emma Watson has changed a lot.

Also, after seeing the photograph of Emma Roberts while Emma Watson spoke, they decided to rename Hermione Granger as “Hermione Roberts“, in relation to the confusion that HBO Max made with the photographs, which has not stopped being a topic of conversation among potterheads.

What did HBO Max say about the error?

After the terrible mistake made by HBO Max the fanatics from Harry Potter s worldthey have asked if the production people of the 20-year-old special they already realized the error, and they wonder why they didn’t ask Emma Watson for a photograph of their childhood directly.

And it is that Internet users simply cannot believe that HBO Max invested so much in the special and was promoting it for months so that in the first minutes such a big error is shown, which could be caused simply by a confusion in names.

However, until now there is no official statement from HBO Max Regarding the mistake made, the part in which we see Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson has not been changed and several wonder if it was actually an advertising strategy to gain more followers.

