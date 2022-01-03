Has Romelu Lukaku already chosen his next destination?

“We are going to have a meeting tomorrow (for today). He is our player, there is always a way back. We will clarify it behind closed doors. Once we have made a decision, once Romelu knows it, maybe it will be known.”. Just yesterday, after the match against Liverpool, the coach of the Chelsea, the German Thomas Tuchel, made it clear that it will be today when he tries to resolve the delicate situation of Romelu lukaku.

Although the coach does not give up the striker, the media that follow the news of the London club consider that there is no turning of the page. The forward does not want to continue linked to his current team and remains firm in his idea of ​​forcing his exit as soon as possible.

Reunion with Antonio Conte?

In this sense, the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport points out today that the group that has the most options to recruit him is the Tottenham. Despite the fact that Lukaku has already shown his love for Inter Milan in public, it does not seem that the Italians are right now able to recruit him. For this reason, meeting at least the one who was his coach there, the transalpine Antonio Conte, is an option that is pleasant for Big rom.

Logically, the operation seems very complicated. The blues They invested a whopping € 115 million in his hiring and it does not seem that they will allow him to leave without receiving adequate compensation. Be that as it may, for now everything is at the expense of the meeting in which Tuchel hopes to change the mind of his ward …