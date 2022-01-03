Happy year 2022: a lot of health and well-being for everyone – El Sol de Sinaloa

A very happy year 2022 I wish all the readers of this editorial collaboration that we have called Social Microscope, two words with which individually I identify, since I am a professional in the health area and I have also dedicated a large part of my life to public service, always seeking to provide solutions to the social problems of our state. And the two concatenated words represent the aspiration of a server to contribute data, ideas and reflections, arising from permanent observation of our life in society.

In terms of health, the year that has just ended has meant the continuation of the challenge we have worldwide to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. During the last two months of 2021, I have observed and acted from the public service as Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, giving my best effort -as I do in any responsibility- so that our entity can face in the best way and with the minors Possible repercussions of the attack of this infectious agent scientifically named SARS-CoV-2.

And from this high responsibility, which has been entrusted to me by our governor, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, we have worked very intensely, hand in hand with the valuable health workers, so that as many people are vaccinated as soon as possible and have the biological protection that prevents contagion, the development of symptoms, an eventual hospitalization and of course the possible fatality of death.

In this sense, I share with you that until the days before Christmas, in Sinaloa we had vaccinated 60.09 percent of the population (1,819,017 from Sinaloa) with the full scheme and 9.58 percent (290,003) with a half scheme, surpassing the national statistics. whose figures in these items are 57.65% and 7.35%, respectively.

Likewise, since the beginning of this government, we have managed to immunize young people between the ages of 15 and 17, the booster dose for the elderly has been met, and this month we will start with employees of the health sector, extending coverage also to young people who turn 15 in 2022.

From this space, I want to make a very respectful appeal to all who read us, so that together we exhort those who have not been vaccinated, to go to the health authorities and contribute to combat the spread and effects of this virus. Each person who protects himself is, in turn, protecting his fellow men, family and loved ones with whom he lives on a daily basis.

We must take advantage of the extraordinary capacity of our scientists worldwide, who in less than a year provided the world with the medical antidote to face the pandemic. It is not by chance even that the Royal Spanish Academy of the language, last week designated the word VACCINE as the Word of the Year 2021, due to “its great presence in the social, political, scientific and economic debate.”

By the way, the RAE in its prestigious dictionary has a definition of a vaccine that we must share and bear in mind: “Antigen preparation that, applied to an organism, provokes a defense response in it.” And along these lines, it has antigen as “the substance that, introduced into an animal organism, gives rise to defense reactions, such as the formation of antibodies.”

Go well, my best wishes for health and well-being for everyone this 2022, let’s work together to vaccinate Sinaloans and remember that being healthy is the sine qua non condition to exercise the rest of our rights.