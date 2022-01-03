Great news for this year | Cuyo’s diary

The billionaire The Lord of the Rings, which recovers epic adventures of elves, humans and orcs by JRR Tolkien prior to those popularized in Peter Jackson films, leads the list of the most anticipated novelties on TV for 2022, where tanks such as the one stand out. Game of Thrones prequel, highly touted Obi-Wan Kenobi and video game adaptation Halo. The so-called “streaming war”, with gigantic players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Star +, HBO Max, Paramount + or Apple TV +, leads to the multiplication of productions. A “bubble” that until now is growing and not breaking, and that leads to the media giants betting on expanding catalogs and gaining the public’s attention. New seasons, spin-offs, purchase of intellectual property of comics, video games, literature; and even originals -because apart from the “revivals” and “remakes”, Hollywood still has scriptwriters with their own ideas-, they give shape to a vast offer.

Halo. It will resume the success of the Xbox console. The production will focus on the Master Chief, the most advanced warrior on Earth in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for mankind.



A list of the most relevant, necessarily arbitrary, begins with “The Lord …”, which will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 2. For more than 4 years, when it became known that the platform had acquired the rights to Tolkien’s work for 250 million dollars, it became one of the most highly anticipated audiovisual proposals. And even more so when it was learned that the first season had a cost that exceeded 450 million, making it the most expensive in history.

Within this genre of epic fantasy, HBO and HBO Max will present, still without a confirmed date, House of the Dragon, the first of the 6 Game of Thrones spin-offs that works as a prequel. And Netflix will have The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel to The Witcher, and the live-action adaptation of the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender. Another theme with legions of fans are those based on comics, some of which are also expansions of film franchises. In that section, the first will be Peacemaker (on 1/13 by HBO Max), about the DC character who was already in theaters in The Suicide Squad. The Sandman, adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel, will arrive on Netflix, while Disney + prepares strips of its Marvel characters: this is how Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel will see the light.

Obi-Wan Kenobi. This creation will bring Ewan McGregor back to the role he played in the prequel trilogy directed by George Lucas between 1999 and 2005.



The Mickey Mouse platform will bring 2 series from the Star Wars universe, started 2 years ago by The Mandalorian: the most anticipated is Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor; and Andor, located chronologically before the tape Rogue One, which recovers the Mexican Diego Luna. In the field of video game adaptation, the star will be Halo, a great bet from Paramount +. With Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone and Bokeem Woodbine in the lead roles, it takes up the box office title of the Xbox console about a war between humanity and an alien race in the 26th century. There will also be a series of Resident Evil from Netflix and The Last of Us , from the hand of Craig Mazin (the creator of Chernobyl), for HBO.

Among the historical highlights Pam & Tommy, about the relationship between Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee (Lily James and Sebastian Stan), in Star +. Also Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, by Adam McKay about Magic Johnson’s LA Lakers in the “80s (in March on HBO Max); the miniseries Love and Death, with Elizabeth Olsen and produced by David E. Kelley ( HBO); and Vikings: Valhalla, derived from Vikings (Netflix).

House of the Dragon. It will tell the story of the tragic house of Targaryen, 200 years before the events known to millions of fans in Game of Thrones.



On the other hand, 2022 will continue to attract great Hollywood figures to the format, as evidenced by the action drama The Old Man, which will represent Jeff Bridges’ first leading role on TV and which will surely be seen in these latitudes by Star +; and Gaslit, on Watergate coming to Starzplay with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. It will also be a year packed with national premieres, with productions by the vast majority of platforms. Some of them are Supernova, by Ana Katz; and Iosi, the repentant spy, directed by Daniel Burman and Sebastián Borensztein and figures such as Mercedes Morán and Natalia Oreiro (both on Amazon Prime Video). Also María Marta, the country crime, with Laura Novoa as María Marta García Belsunce and Jorge Marrale as Carlos Carrascosa (HBO and HBO Max); Santa Evita, based on the book by Tomás Eloy Martínez with Natalia Oreiro as Eva Perón; December 2001, inspired by the critical events that occurred in the country; and the comedy The Manager with Guillermo Francella (3 o’clock on Star +). The scene is completed with dozens of established returns, including: Euphoria (9/1, HBO), Stranger Things and the final seasons of Better Call Saul, Ozark and Peaky Blinders (on Netflix), This Is Us (Star +), or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2/18, Amazon Prime Video).

(Source Nicolás Biederman and Victoria Ojam)