“Gray Eyes” with Argentine William Prociuk was chosen by The New York Times

The Uruguayan science fiction film “Gray Eyes”, by Santiago Ventura, with the Argentine William Prociuk in the cast, which is on Amazon Prime Video, was placed this Saturday by The New York Times in the ranking of the five best offered by streaming .

According to specialized sites, in a post-apocalyptic future, humanity is color blind and a brilliant scientist dies suddenly, leaving his precious briefcase full of a highly addictive synthetic drug that allows people to see colors again.

The journalist Elisabeth Vincentelli, from The New York Times, was in charge of making the ranking that includes the Uruguayan in a list that also includes titles such as “A place in silence: Part II”, with Emily Blunt, “The Colony ”and the South Korean“ P1H: A New World Begins ”.

About “Gray Eyes”, the journalist said: “In this Uruguayan film, catastrophes have affected people’s vision in such a way that they only see shades of gray, they have become truly color blind. This is allegorical science fiction, like ‘A blind ‘, by Fernando Meirelles, or’ Niños del hombre ‘, by Alfonso Cuarón “.

Ironically, considering the subject matter, Ventura’s film is visually stunning, as spots of color appear in the black and white images. This is not a new trick, but it is used effectively here, especially since the landscape is impressive ”, highlighted the specialist.