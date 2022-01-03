Goodbye to many websites in Chrome with the arrival of Chrome 100

We could say goodbye to many websites with the arrival of Chrome 100 as it will cause many websites to not work or not look good in the browser, and this has a lot with an internal setting related to the version number of the next version of Google’s browser.

The origin of this issue that could cause Chrome 100 is related to a setting called User-Agent that identifies a user when connecting to any website, so that the website itself knows from which operating system it has accessed, which version of Chrome it uses, etc.

It is a text string where, as we have already mentioned, the browser that has been used to enter said website and the corresponding version is included, the problem is that when the new version arrives, the word “Chrome 100” will appear with the complete numbering.

And it is precisely web pages would not be able to but read Chrome 10 instead of Chrome 100, that is, they would need to read the third digit, which is the number 0. It is configured like this in many websites, so that the websites through the User-Agent can only read just 2 digits after the word Chrome.

This is a serious problem since many websites that have used the Duda service to create websites, service that blocks access if it detects versions of Chrome prior to number 40, Chrome 10 would be the case that it would not be able to read Chrome 100.

This is something that Google is already rushing to fix so there is no downside with no website and there are no blocks and all pages can be opened, although it will be necessary to see if they can find the solution before the user goes to update Chrome to version 100.

Yes when i arrive Chrome 100 The problem has not been solved, the user will no longer be able to access several websites and there was no choice but to use alternatives to Chrome, although it is expected that it will be solved and there will be no problems, a version of Chrome about which we still do not know practically anything, surely bring some other news and the usual corrections and improvements.

Via: Makeuseof