Gaming entrepreneur receives knighthood in the UK

ANDhe entertainment world is a very competitive company. Movies, series and video games are released in abundance month after month. How to be successful in a market so full of products? With imagination, creativity and originality. Three qualities that you must develop if you want to form a serious career in this medium, because it could take you to the place you now occupy Ian Livingstone… sorry, Sir Ian Livingstone.

East January 3, the investment company in eSports, digital sports, streaming and videogames, Hiro Capital, proudly announced that one of its founding members, Ian Livingstone, had just received the Excellent Order of the British Empire from the hand of Queen Elizabeth II, in recognition of his forty years developing fantasy worlds. Yes, as you read it.

Who is Sir Ian Livingstone?

In United Kingdom, Ian Livingstone is popular for being the author of a long series of Adventure Books, the ones we know on this side of the pond as “build your own story”: As you read the narrative of the book, you can decide what happens next, and depending on the option you choose, it is the page you should jump to. They are role-playing games for one person… or video games without electricity, if you want to see it that way.

But it doesn’t end there Livingstone’s passion for fantasy worlds. He was also a co-founder of Games Workshop, the board game company that created the mythical Warhammer, and of Eidos Interactive, the publisher that has made possible the launch of games like Final Fantasy VII and the Tomb Raider saga. His three most recent investments were in Tonic Games (Fall Guys), Playdemic (Golfclash) and Sumo Digital.

In addition, in September 2021 he founded his own school, the Livingstone Academy, a fairly complete school that seeks to give students from 4 to 18 years old enough tools to become young creators, who will be ready to enter to the competitive world of digital entertainment.

Other celebrities who have received the title of Knights of the British Order

It is not uncommon for celebrities to receive this distinction. Surely you know of Anthony Hopkins, but other artists you may refer to as “sir” are Mick Jagger, Plcido Domingo, Pel, Adele, JK Rowling, Bill Gates, Helena Bonham Carter, Ed Sheeran, Kate Winslet and Hugh Laurie. By the way, it is also worth mentioning that the title was also offered to David Bowie, Ariana Grande and CS Lewis, but all three rejected it.