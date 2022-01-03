From the basement to the top … and vice versa in the NFL

Due to league rules it is not uncommon for a sotanero team to return the following year to be divisional champions, like the Bengals this year.

The NFL It’s a league whose rules make bad teams good, and make life difficult for those at the top. Unless you have a team with great management, coach and quarterback. Because it is not strange that a sotanero returns the following year to be divisional champion. The most recent example, Cincinnati Bengals.

Two years ago they were the worst team in the NFL. They had the first overall pick in the draft and drafted Joe Burrow, collegiate champion and Heisman Trophy winner. In 2020, who was injured, they only won four games to finish last in the AFC North. This Sunday they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and celebrate the divisional championship.

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the AFC North title with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Getty Images

The Bengals They have gone from being a dysfunctional and losing franchise to a highly respected team heading for the playoffs. Few will want to face Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, ask the Chiefs they couldn’t hold a 28-17 lead early in the second half. Or also the Baltimore Ravens, who like the Pittsburgh Steelers were swept in their divisional series by the Bengals.

The Arizona Cardinals are a similar case. Three years ago they were the worst team in the league, although a year earlier they had taken a quarterback in the first round of the draft, they did not hesitate to select Kyler Murray with the first overall turn and the story changed. They already have a place in the playoffs in the most competitive division of the NFL. They are not the NFC’s leading candidate to reach the Super Bowl, but those years of misery have ended with a correct choice.

It doesn’t always work. The Jacksonville Jaguars wasted Trevor Lawrence’s first year in the NFL Putting it in the wrong hands The Urban Meyer thing was a huge mistake that a talent the size of Lawrence was unable to overcome. The Jags are on their way again to recruit first.

When you delay the moment of succession in the quarterback position it can cost you dearly, like the Pittsburgh Steelers. In November 2021 they were the last undefeated team in the NFL. Today they are in the basement of their division, with a very poor attack, with Ben Roethlisberger on the brink of retirement and without an answer for the future. There is nothing worse in the NFL Than not having the quarterback position defined. Big Ben will likely play his last game at Heinz Field this “Monday Night Football”.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the exception to the rule for teams from behind that become division champions. Getty Images

That’s how fast you can go from the top to the last place in your division and be full of doubts … or vice versa. That is what the NFL.