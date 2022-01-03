from Mercadona to the Fair

They can be Hollywood stars, but when you have to go down to do the shopping they end loading bags at Mercadona they do it too. This is one of the snapshots that have transpired on the social networks of the family vacations that the Hemsworths have enjoyed these days in Ibiza to say goodbye to the year.

After spending Christmas in the snow, as they demonstrated the funny images that Elsa Pataky shared on Instagram, the marriage and their three children exchanged the cold for the sun of the White Island.

In their Ibizan getaway they have also been accompanied by the brother of the Marvel actor, Liam Hemsworth, and his new partner after his break with Miley Cyrus, the model Gabriella brooks, who has also shared several images of the trip on his Instagram wall.

Based on the photos that several fans have uploaded their encounters to the networks with both and from the information released by the local media, although they have tried to go unnoticed, finally their fame has made it impossible for them to go undetected.

Of course, they have shown very friendly with their admirers and they have not hesitated to be photographed with them. One even, who stated that Chris Hemsworth was also accompanied by the actor and DJ Idris Elba, assured that the interpreter who gives life to the God of Thunder had “signed the certificates of authenticity” for his Marvel figurines.

A few others gave account of their surprise when discovering the pair of interpreters spending the afternoon at the Ibiza Christmas fair. Despite the fact that he was wearing the mandatory mask, some young people recognized the muscular Australian actor enjoying the bumper cars with their little ones. Far from being upset, Chris Hemsworth was photographed without a problem with them.

These small holidays to receive 2022 are just one of the many stages that the couple is making in a European journey that began last November when the actress from ‘Afterclass’ he was returning briefly to Spain. The reason for his trip was to receive an award for his professional career at the International Purebred Spanish Horse Show (SICAB), in Seville.

Since then we have also seen her enjoy a romantic vacation in Prague with her husband, who is shooting a movie for Netflix there these months. In the capital of the Czech Republic we saw them, like two other tourists, get to know the city.

As well as each of its corners, while taking the opportunity to be together and display the complicity that they have always shown to have. Jokes, ice creams and the most affectionate photographs were some of the things they carried out.

Sightseeing with her sister-in-law in Venice or making the most of a private tour of the Vatican are some of the other stops that through their social networks we have seen also make Elsa Pataky these last few weeks.