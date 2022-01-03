Free! They’re giving away a fun dark roguelike on PC for a short time

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We know that one of your goals for 2022 is to play more than in years past, so we have good news for you that will help you meet your goal. This thanks to the fact that they are giving away copies of a dark roguelike that will be a bit familiar to you if you have already played Darkest dungeon.

Is about Iratus: Lord of the DeadUnfrozen title that debuted in 2020 and was very well received with mostly positive reviews on Steam. If you are interested, you should know that you can get a free copy of the game for PC for a limited time.

How to get free Iratus: Lord of the Dead?

CD Projekt RED wants all players to start 2022 happy and on the right foot. So he prepared one more gift for them at GOG, his PC game store. Iratus: Lord of the Dead It will be available for free for just 48 hours, so we recommend adding it to your account soon.

For this you can visit the main site of GOG, where you will find an advertisement with the promotion. It is also possible to obtain the gift directly from the game page. Upon obtaining it, you will receive the standard edition of the roguelike.

This is the last gift that GOG will offer as part of its special winter sale, which will conclude on January 5. So you also have little time left to take advantage of the incredible deals on classic and modern games.

What is it Iratus: Lord of the Dead?

As we tell you, Iratus: Lord of the Dead it will look familiar if you played Darkest dungeon. The title is not only inspired by the dark aesthetics of said title, as it also recovers part of its mechanics.

It will put you in the role of Iratus, a necromancer who has just escaped from a prison and who will do everything possible to annihilate whoever tries to stop him. The title offers turn-based combat with strategy, where you will control up to 19 different types of creatures.

You will have the possibility to create minions with the parts of your defeated enemies and equip them with unique abilities. “The wide variety of tactics and strategies makes Iratus be the perfect game for all the most passionate followers of the roguelike genre ”, says its description.

