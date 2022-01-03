Ford registers the name of some of its classics for Europe Are returns coming?

With the nostalgia emerging again in the automotive world with a good number of models that are inspired by design or their own name in great classics, Ford It seems to want to embrace this strategy as well, rescuing some of the most classic names in its history for new models. It has already begun to do so in part with the new Ford Puma or with the inclusion of the name Mustang in an SUV and electric like the Mach-e, but now it seems that now he intends to generalize that recovery of mythical names.

Five classic names registered for Europe

Proof of this has come in the form of the news that Ford has registered in the last days several denominations of the best known especially for the public of the 80s and 90s: Ford Escort, Ford Capri, Ford Cortina, Ford Granada Y Ford Orion.

These five names were registered on December 23 at the patent offices of Europe but also from other markets such as Australia Y New Zealand, in the category of “land motor vehicles and their parts and accessories”. This may mean two things, or that Ford is preparing some kind of support for these classics manufacturing new parts or, more likely, that Ford somehow wants to reuse those names in a new model for the brand, either in the form of one of those neo-retro models inspired by those original classics, but now now with 100% electrical mechanical or as a brand new vehicle As we saw in the case of the current Puma, once a utility coupe and now in the form of a compact SUV.

Bet on the return of historic denominations

At the moment little more is known about this mysterious movement of the American firm, although it should not be ruled out that this is just another very common maneuver in brands with legendary but little used names that from time to time have to be forced to. use these names in some way so as not to lose their ownership. For the moment from Ford Authority they do point out that Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, is a firm defender of the use of mythical names in the history of the brand in new models, hence his bet, quite successful, to rescue names such as Mustang for the Mach-e, or the Broncos themselves and Maverick, so seeing what you’ve seen it wouldn’t be so unreasonable to see that all this is translated into new models.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io