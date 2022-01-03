Farewell to Stephen J. Lawrence, composer of “Sesame Street”

Born on September 5, 1939, Stephen J. Lawrence He graduated in Music from Hofstra University. He began to emerge with “Free to Be … You and Me”, a disc of stories for children told by celebrities like Alan Alda, which had a huge impact in the United States.

Stephen J. Lawrence debuted as a film music composer with the forgotten drama Jennifer on My Mind, followed by Death of a player, directed in 1973 by John D. Hancock, which featured Robert De Niro in the cast. In 1984 he began working on the famous television program Sesame Street, forming part of the staff for about thirty years, in which he invented educational songs. He went on to create more than 300 pieces during that time. For the company that had started the program, The Jim Henson Company, also put music to The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss.

From his later work, the score of Red Riding Hood, from 1987, and the animated musical The Tale of Peter Rabbitby HBO. Stephen J. Lawrence He also served as musical director at Temple Sinai in Stamford, Connecticut, from 2003 to 2022. In addition to his wife, he is survived by Hannah Jones Anderson, the marriage’s only daughter.

