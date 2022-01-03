Exatlón México: FAVORITE of the production revealed to be CHAMPION of the fifth season

Exatlón México has undergone endless modifications in recent weeks. Between the official announcement of Exatlón All Star and the speed of production to culminate with this fifth season, the favorite was recently confirmed to win the award just under a month before the completion of this project.

It is worth mentioning that, according to some YouTube accounts, this fifth season did not have the expected success as it happened in the previous ones, so the production made the decision to accelerate this in order to start with Exatlón All Star, project that will bring together the best of the best with athletes such as Aristeo Cázares and Daniel Corral.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker