Exatlón México: FAVORITE of the production revealed to be CHAMPION of the fifth season

Exatlón México has undergone endless modifications in recent weeks. Between the official announcement of Exatlón All Star and the speed of production to culminate with this fifth season, the favorite was recently confirmed to win the award just under a month before the completion of this project.

It is worth mentioning that, according to some YouTube accounts, this fifth season did not have the expected success as it happened in the previous ones, so the production made the decision to accelerate this in order to start with Exatlón All Star, project that will bring together the best of the best with athletes such as Aristeo Cázares and Daniel Corral.

In that sense, and in addition to the double elimination that from last week is done both on Thursdays and Sundays, it was also confirmed that there will be a change of schedule during the weekends, because although from Monday to Friday it will remain at 7:30 p.m. for Sundays the program will start at 8 pm.

Koke, the favorite to win the fifth season of Exatlón México

In the midst of all this it would have been revealed that Koke, a member of the Pathfinders, is the production favorite to win this season of Exatlón México. The foregoing would be related to the work that the Mexican has done on the beaches of the Dominican Republic since his arrival there to defend the blue colors.

‘Reality de Titanes’, a Twitter account related to the Azteca 1 program, established that Koke is the favorite given that the production wants a new generation of champions competing in All Star, which is why David, another candidate to win the race, has lost steam in recent days.

It should be noted that David has been in three different seasons of Exatlón México, a situation that, far from helping him, it would hurt him in his direct fight with Koke, same that has become a true revelation by having the best records of the Pathfinders despite the fact that, at first, not much was expected of him.

That said, everything would indicate that the great men’s final of Exatlón México It would be carried between two members of the blue team, thus demonstrating the hegemony that the Conquerors had over the Guardians throughout these months.

