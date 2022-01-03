emma watson’s mistake

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, eThe reunion special of Harry Potter, brought together the original cast of the films and has made fans shed tears of nostalgia at all the stories and anecdotes of the actors.

However, fans of Harry Potter They are absolute experts in everything related to the saga, so when the show made a mistake related to Emma Watson, social networks took notice.

During a specific moment, they shared a childhood photograph of actress Hermione Granger wearing Minnie Mouse ears, but it was actually a picture of Emma Roberts.

The Potterheads don’t miss a thing.

A fan wrote on Twitter: “Wow, the editors / producers of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts they seriously used a photo of a young Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson. How has this escaped everyone? “

Other tweeted: “I can’t believe they put a baby photo of Emma Roberts on Return to hogwarts instead of Emma Watson. “

A third added: “Guys help me, that’s LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS, not EMMA WATSON.”

At the reunion, Watson explained why he thought about leaving the series at one point, and while he said that no one had to “convince me to go on”, leaving was something he thought about.

“I think I was scared,” he explained. “I don’t know if you ever felt a tipping point hit where you said … ‘This is like forever now.’

Emma later added, “The fame issue had finally come to an end, big time. No one had to convince me to move on. The fans really wanted me to succeed and everyone really supports each other. How good it is. that”.

In the reunion special, Emma admitted that she had a crush on Tom Felton when they were teenagers.

