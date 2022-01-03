Electronic music and reggaeton, together with famous DJs in 2021

There has always been a “crossfire” in many of the fans of the music electronics for the mergers that have embraced the reggaeton, the trap and other urban rhythms.

10 years ago the world hits of djs were sung with one voice David Guetta, Afrojack, avicii, Steve Aoki in collaborations with other English pop greats like Rihanna, Sia, Daft punk, Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding or Spree Wilson.

But to be more specific “Titanium” ft. Sia or “Where Are Ü Now” by Skrillex and Diplo with Justin Bieber.

Now, those mixers have looked at the Latin market and recorded with stars like J Balvin in Spanish and in reggaeton.

The fact that it is reggaeton has generated controversy. Is it more urban or more EDM? many wonder.

Karol G and Tiësto

What most attracted the attention of the recently fired 2021 was the collaboration of the Colombian reggaeton Karol G with the Dutch DJ Tiësto on the song “Don’t be Shy” (Don’t be shy) ”.

This track released in August turned out to be Tiësto’s debut with a Latin artist and the first song in English to be performed by Karol G And, of course, she was heavily criticized for her almost Sofia Vergara pronunciation on “Modern Family.”

“And worse things will come, says the bible”, “Terrible collaboration”, “What is this?”, Were part of the comments.

But others praised her and as it shows the song has 135 million views on YouTube.

Other collaborations of the year

J Balvin He is one of the most sought-after artists by DJs and popularized with the DJ Skrillex “In da getto”, with 123 million views on YouTube.

According to El Heraldo de México, this track sampled the 1993 song by David Morales and Bad Yard.

Shakira premiered in July and in English “Don’t wait up” with a completely electronic air.

Who is following a pop, R&B and electronic wave is the Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alexander and he showed it on his album “Viceversa”. Just listen to the hit “Todo de ti”.

In the case of FarrukoWith the success “Pepas” he assures that he created a subgenre, the “Underworld”, inspired by the term used in the Dominican Republic.

In Quisqueya it is called “pilita”, but in essence it is a fusion of electronics, dance and reggaeton.

Dj Tiësto remixed Kernels. Farruko also launched in the same vein with Victor Cardenas and the Creole Dj Adoni “El Incomprendido” and “Curazao” with El Alfa, produced by Chael.

One cannot ignore what two young Verbo Flow Creoles, Alex Rulay, did in “If it’s trucho, it’s trucho”, which was later made another version with El Alfa and Farruko.

All of this boils down to dancing with your hands raised.

Not exactly from last year, but J Balvin has also recorded the remix of “Mi Gente” with Steve Aoki.

In 2019 J Balvin and El Alfa joined the dembow with electronics in “Qué calor” with Major Lazer.

Another hit was with the Black Eyed Peas: It was “Rhythm”, the sample of the artist Corona in “The Rhythm of the Night” (1995), which is a variant of house.

Ozuna is included in the list with DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki”, which was recorded with Selena Gomez and Cardi B and which surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

Despite this, they have been successful songs that continue to catapult Latino artists even more, taking them to great stages that, in the end, is what is important for celebrities who sing in Spanish and represent the culture.

This is not new

Although surprising, the mixture of reggaeton Y music electronics (EDM).

Who does not remember the world hit of Don Omar “Virtual Diva” in 2009?

There is more: “Virtual Girl” by Arcángel (produced by Nelson), “I want so much about you”, “So that you have a good time” (produced by Tainy), or “Permítame” by Tony Dize and Yandel, also by Tainy .

In the same way “Sexy movement” by Wisin y Yandel, as well as others.

Katelina Eccleston, founder of the historical platform Reggaeton Con la Gata, describes these creations in the period between 2007 and 2011 as the sound of the “galactic perreo” or galactic perreo.

The New York Times reports that there was a drop in these mixes around 2011 but in 2015, colossal artists from EDM like Major Lazer and Skrillex began recruiting superstars like J Balvin to collaborations.

In short, will this be one of the trends in 2022? We will see which other dj is encouraged to bet on the urban and in Spanish.