The actor interprets Rocky, Sylvester Stallone, He sent a message to start this 2022 where he tells all his fans that many times giving up is not as bad as it seems.

Sometimes giving up is not so bad! Keep hitting … Always remember that. Either you knock out life or it will try to knock you out. And we cannot allow that to happen! He wrote on his Instagram.

Similarly, in the video, Stallone He assured that he, like other people, has carried out purposes that in the end he cannot achieve.

“Sometimes quitting is a great thing. The fact that it happened to me is obviously proof that it can happen to anyone, “he said. “Every year people make resolutions and maybe 5% fulfill them.”

Sylvester Stallone has given up New Years resolutions

Sylvester made it clear that many times leaving a situation can benefit you and take the correct path that you left.

“Sometimes quitting is okay. Sometimes you’re on the wrong track and it just doesn’t work. Sometimes you don’t flow naturally, ”he explained. “I have done it and that has opened thousands of doors for me,” he argued. Stallone in your 2022 message.

The interpreter of RockyHe pointed out that many times at the moment you have a negative perspective, but over time you realize that you made the right decision for your life.

“Sometimes giving up is great… if it makes you go in a different direction that you normally wouldn’t have taken. You may not have thought about it or you can’t see it clearly but one day … the door opens and fate grabs you, “he said.