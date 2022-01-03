Ed Sheeran, self-conscious about his own hair for a series: “It ruined my life”

Each person is a whole world, and as for the famous, there are many characteristics that differentiate each one. For its part, red hair has become one of the highlights of some current celebrities, such as Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain Y Ed Sheeran.

Now, the latter has opened up about precisely that, his hair, through an interview with ‘Comic Book’, something that has made him self-conscious throughout his life, even when he was just a child. “Being a redhead in England was always something people made fun of“, has started pointing.

And it is that the British artist has not hesitated to confess that there was a moment in which this bullying towards him intensified as a result of one of the 311 total episodes of a well-known animated series, ‘South Park’: “That episode of ‘South Park’ ruined my life“.

An episode about red-haired children

The singer has referred exactly to one of the ninth season, whose title is ‘Ginger Kids’ (Red-haired children), where one of his characters, Cartman, stating that white boys with freckles and red hair suffer from a disease called gingervitis, for which they have no soul. And it is that the same episode ended with said character turned into one of them and being the leader of a movement in which they kidnapped and sacrificed those who were different from them.

Undoubtedly, a moment that left Ed Sheeran traumatized, but when he arrived in the United States the opposite happened, and that is that people adored his hair: “Unlike in England, being a redhead has never been a bad thing in America“” I would go to America and everyone would say, ‘I love your hair, man.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, do people like my hair?’ And then I remember that that episode came out and it changed everything for the rest of my life“, has added.

But, this was not the only chapter that has acted against redheads, and it is that in the United States others have already seen the light that have even been investigated by the police.