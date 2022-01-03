Eagles fans fall to field when railing breaks in Washington Stadium

A large group of fans sought to greet Jalen Hurts after the Eagles’ victory, but a fence collapsed and people fell to the level of the playing field.

The quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts, suffered a scare in the stadium of Washington Football Team, although not because of the defense of his divisional rival.

At the end of the victory of Philly 20-16, as the quarterback made his way to the locker room, a large group of football fans Eagles tried to shake the hand of Hurts as he passed, leaning his weight on a railing.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO – Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

When approaching Hurts, the railing gave way, and multiple fans fell on top of each other.

No one was apparently seriously injured, and the quarterback made sure to help the fans up, spending a few moments with them.

The fence that delimited one side of the tunnel collapsed, causing the fall of multiple fans. AP Photo

The Eagles left their mark at 9-7, closing in on the postseason, while mathematically eliminating Washington, which left its record at 6-10. It was the second victory of Philly about Washington in the space of three weeks.



Philadelphia remains in second place of the NFC East, only behind the Dallas cowboys, who have already secured the title of the division.

Hurts he completed 17 of 26 shipments for 214 yards, and had 44 more on seven carries in the win.

It was not the first damage to the stadium Washington so far this season. During an opening game of the campaign, a sewage pipe opened resulting in a leak over the fans in the seats.