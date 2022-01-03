Dwayne Johnson: This is what “The Rock” looked like in his teens, still with hair and a mustache | PHOTO

Dwayne johnson, known in Hollywood as “The rock”Is one of the actors who has managed to win the hearts of the public with his talent and sympathy, but something that characterizes him is his impressive muscles and baldness that is part of his characters in movies.

The actor was not always the man with big muscles who has managed to shine in Hollywood and this is what he demonstrated with his most recent photograph that managed to impact his fans, as it shows how he looked in adolescence.

“The Rock” in adolescence

This May 2, the actor turns 49 years old and the fans have not hesitated to congratulate him, but also to question him about some of the great rumors about his private life, one of them was answered by him with a photograph.

Fans have wondered about the actor’s baldness, something that was not always the same way and one of his photographs when he was young reveals it, in addition to that he did not have the impressive muscles that he boasts today.

In the publication he shared on Instagram, he can be seen with muscles when he was just 15 years old, but not as marked as he currently looks. In addition, she wore long hair.

The actor shared in the publication that he was “punk” and that he had a mustache; In addition, he had moved from Hawaii to Nashville where he attended high school where both students and teachers treated him very badly and thought he was a police officer.

With media information

cvg