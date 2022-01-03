Dwayne Johnson not returning for sequels to 2 of his hits

In San Andreas we have Johnson in the role of rescuer Raymond Gaines. This man must save his daughter after a gigantic earthquake devastated the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. In Rampage, The Rock puts himself in the shoes of Davis okoye a primatologist who will help his friend George, a white gorilla that is exposed to a chemical that will make it grow to monstrous proportions.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

San Andreas – Official Trailer 2 [HD]

Both films were a box office success, so since they were presented the public is waiting for the continuations and especially with Johnson at the helm. In an interview conducted by the Collider site, the producer Hiram Garcia was in charge of giving the bad news, that Dwayne will not return to Rampage and San Andreas (for now) due to his tight schedule of appointments.

“(Jonhson) has been very selective about what he chooses to return for in the sequels. So the Fast universe (Fast and Furious) one of those, obviously Jumanji. We have very big plans for the DC Universe, if the fans perceive it the way we want it. We have a lot of stories planned for that. But it’s a challenge balancing, ‘Okay, what are the sequels we’re going to do?’, Because we’ve been very fortunate that in most of the projects we’ve done, there has been a request for a sequel, and the availability. it’s always been a challenge, “Garcia said of Johnson and his times.

RAMPAGE – OFFICIAL TRAILER 1 [HD]

The presence of Dwayne is a guaranteed success in the film, without going any further, his last film of 2021, Red Notice, brought him to Netflix more than 360 million hours of viewing. These numbers made her one of the most viewed original films on the platform. That they want La Roca for the aforementioned sequels, it is because the studios know that by making them their success will be guaranteed. Of all we will have to wait Let’s see how the actor’s times progress, maybe he’ll get a bump and at least one of those two movies has it in its sequel.