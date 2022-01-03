Dwayne Johnson does not close the door to the presidency of the United States

Dwayne johnson is one of the great figures in Hollywood, And it is very strange that it does not appear among the highest grossing films every year, be they comedies, action films, or other genres.

Now, on the occasion of his new autobiographical comedy series on NBC, called “Young Rock”, the actor and ex-wrestler has been interviewed by USES Today, where they have asked him about his series, his life and about the presidency of the United States.

This last question is due to the fact that in the new series, ‘The Rock’ is running for the White House in 2032, describing his promotional journey to take the final step in Washington.

‘The Rock’ does not close the doors

Dwayne Johnson has never closed the doors to a possible race for the presidency of the United States: “I would consider a presidential race in the future if that’s what the people want. I’m serious, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. “

The 48-year-old actor has indicated that the only way to run as a candidate would be if the citizens wanted him to. “I would wait and listen. I would have my finger on the pulse and my ear on the ground, “he said.

It is not the first time that you have considered this option

But this is not the first time that the presidency of the United States has been associated with Dwayne Johnson, since in 2017, in his appearance in ‘The Tonight Show’, He claimed that he would fight Donald Trump in the 2020 elections, although he eventually shelved his plans.

At the time, ‘The Rock’ was surprised to see that many people would support him: “I was really impressed. And it’s so flattering. And I think you have to ask yourself why. I think it’s because, you know, a lot of people want to see different leadership now. Sorry not different but A better leadership“.