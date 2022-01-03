Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of manipulative and reaffirms his absence in Fast & Furious 10

New chapter in the tortuous relationship between two Hollywood superstars as they are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Y Vin Diesel in relation to the famous film saga Fast & furious. And it is that after the premiere of the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham in 2019, Dwayne Johnson announced his exit from the franchise Due to his rivalry with Vin Diesel, the famous Dominic Toretto, a relationship that never finished working despite the family halo that always surrounds the saga. Now, and after Diesel’s words of reconciliation last November addressed to The Rock, the actor who will soon play Black Adam in the cinema has reaffirmed his departure of Fast & Furious, not without dedicating a few last words to Dom in a recent interview with CNN: “It is an example of his manipulation.”

Best wishes to the Fast & Furious family

Thus, Dwayne Johnson has answered to the last public statement by Vin Diesel from the end of last year, reaffirming his departure from the franchise and ensuring that the words of the actor who plays Toretto are pure manipulation: “I told him directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm, yet cordial, and said that I would always support the cast and always wish the franchise would be successful, but that there was no chance that it would return. Vin’s last public text was a example of its manipulation. I didn’t like that he used his children or the death of Paul Walker. Put them aside. We talked about this for months and came to a clear understanding. “

Even so, the famous actor has not wanted to settle the issue without wish the best of luck to the Fast & Furious team: “My goal from the beginning was to end my incredible journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public conversation has muddied everything. In any case, I trust the Fast universe and its ability to constantly satisfy the audience. I sincerely wish my former cast and crewmates the greatest luck and success for the next episode “, concludes Johnson in relation to the next Fast & furious 10.

