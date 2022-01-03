Don’t look up: the banality of power | Why the Netflix comedy is so real it makes you cry

Could humanity, as we know it today, disappear riding on its own brutalization? The question it raises Don’t look up, Adam McKay’s acid comedy –and Netflix–, is well relevant In times when a pandemic that spreads millions of deaths around the globe, and a climate change that is already showing its terrible consequences, they should rethink everything. And yet everything continues (and apparently will continue) working as we know it.

The movie that is being loved and hated with equal intensity begins when two scientists from a state university discover that in six months and fourteen days, a huge comet will hit the Pacific Ocean. If nothing is done to prevent it, the human race will be extinct, just as it happened with the dinosaurs.

Interestingly, there is no mention of the pandemic (beyond a wink miniature scene with chinstraps) or climate change, but the mirrors are constant. Instead, it is staged, led to a ridiculous that at the same time is exposed, another number of current emerging from the course of disaster: a capitalism that no longer responds to States, presidents at the service of supra corporations, fundamental decisions based on algorithms and trends in social networks, societies incapable of any critical consciousness beyond the wit of a meme, a state of affairs that spectacularizes and trivializes everything, which leads to denying science, knowledge and even palpable and visible evidence (that’s why the title is so good).

And in general, a system that eats everything up, including any attempt to change it.

The figure of a female president for the United States (the splendid Meryl streep), more brutal, more foolish, more racist, more reactionary and more given to the show than Trump, is very interesting in this sense. Also that of Entrepreneurial tech mogul who is a sort of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs shakes and boosted, which shows some type of Asperger and from there he struggles to break down the barriers of communication and isolation and end poverty in the world. In addition to having plans A and B ready for the end of the world – and imposing them on those of the scientific community -, the algorithm that its engineers developed is capable of predicting how we will die.

Tech mogul Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), full of flaws and tics, so inspired by the real thing.

Real science

At one point in the film, the existence of the comet is denied (proven). In campaign, the president harangued: Don’t look up! Look at your feet, move forward step by step! With the algorithmic impulse of the networks and an effect on the behavior of the people, the crack is installed, loaded with hatred for those who think differently.

“It is a movie that it is very useful to begin to discuss the way in which truths are constructed in politics and science. And it is quite similar to what happens in the public communication of science: super horny scientists who find it difficult to communicate in the media and take their ideas to politics, politicians who only ask ‘how much will it cost me’, media that spectacularize “, observes the scientific journalist of this newspaper Pablo Esteban, who has just finished his doctoral thesis, precisely, on public communication of science.

“The issue of scientific evidence always causes problems, because science itself is a construction of culture: it is a transitory truth, as the great Alberto Kornblihtt says she warns. Led to the pandemic, this makes the WHO come out in March 2020 to recommend not wearing a chinstrap and shortly after its mandatory use. It is a very special moment and the movie takes it very well. “

“Many times this enables instances of absolute relativism (the virus does not exist, the danger of the comet does not exist). The false beliefs, pseudosciences, they make foot in speeches that communicate from the emotion, before the rationality, and they are very well armed in that sense. But it is necessary to continue giving all the necessary explanations, to argue, over and over again, in the same way that the character of Di Caprio is obliged to explain many times what the characteristics of that meteorite are, “proposes Esteban.” It is not enough to state that citizens are ignorant and we must educate them. Since the aggression it is impossible to convince“, he concludes.

Scientists find it difficult to tell that the world is about to end on TV.

Royal asteroid

“Our work is becoming increasingly difficult, and the fight increasingly unequal,” he says. Mariano ribas, Head of Scientific Dissemination of the Planetarium. “If when we started working on this, in the 90s, they told me that in 2020 the idea of ​​the flat earth was going to revive, I would have laughed a lot. And yet here we are, having to discuss that,” he laughs now .

“Dissemination becomes very difficult in the logic of the networks, and of the media that purposely reproduce, behind the click, fake science news. Taken to the theme of the movie, how many times have we seen eclipse announcements that cannot be seen because they copied the Northern Hemisphere? And what about asteorids that in the title are going to hit the earth, but that on the fourth line the chances decrease to one in a million? That particular topic is worrisome, because it gets so frivolous that it ends up losing specific weight. But the threat from heaven is real“, warns Ribas.

As he points out, the hypothesis of the film is perfectly plausible: “Right now there are more than 2,000 potentially dangerous asteroids, objects with a real chance of hitting the earth at some point,” he says. It also describes that several scenes in the film are plausible (the tracking, the protocol, the defense mechanisms provided not only by NASA, but also by the European, Russian or Chinese space agencies). Remember a mission that made the news recently, Dart, a planetary defense test that will hit a small asteroid next September. “The issue is fully on the agenda, it has already passed from the model stage to the test stage. And the media are already trivializing it“, he concludes.

President Orlean’s chief of staff is her son, the obnoxious Jason (Jonah Hill).

Real right

Governing the world, although subordinated to the corporations, appears a reactionary, supremacist, racist, fascist right, very identifiable in real life. Works like those of Pablo Stefanoni (Did the rebellion turn to the right?, edited by Siglo XXI) or Frederick Finchelstein (Brief history of the fascist lie, Taurus) give a good account of it.

“It is valuable how that is very well located in the script in the key of comedy or satire, but without half measures,” he says. Alejandra Roca, in charge of the Chair of Science, Technology and Power at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UBA. The motto raised by the president of fiction stands out: ¡We’ll prevail! (We will prevail!).

And mark that “the first thing that arises is the absolute banality of power“, focusing on a character who, in the plot, astonishes the scientist who plays Jennifer Lawrence: the high-ranking defense officer who charges them free cookies while they wait to be seen at the White House (The wait will be long, the President is celebrating a birthday). “Why did he do that? It’s ridiculous, he doesn’t need it!” Asks the young woman who comes there to warn that the world is in danger over and over again. “It has to do with the power of information, of knowledge. How not possessing it leaves you exposed to being scammed and humiliated. The scene is not minor: its value is to expose the vulnerability of the one who ignores“, proposes Roca.

In addition to highlighting that the scientists who discover the comet come from a public university, not hegemonic (From Alabama … or Michigan … the presenters of the gossip show mockingly point out), Roca draws other parallels with the pandemic. “It is a global phenomenon that goes through everything and it is monopolized by the financial-technoscientific power. On which the ‘active production of ignorance’ of the media and networks operates, as it says Boaventura de Souza Santos. And, above all, that it has enriched the richest “.