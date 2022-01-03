DC in 2022: movies and series

The Batman – March 4

We started with the bombshell of Matt reeves which is giving a lot to talk about. DC releases it in the first place, we suppose that to leave a good taste in the mouth, and promises strong emotions and an endless number of iconic characters accompanying the Bat Man (Robert Pattinson). We will see new incarnations of Catwoman, the Penguin, Carmine Falcone or Enigma, among others.

DC Justice League of Super Pets – May 20

Also the smallest of the house will have a ration of superheroes thanks to the mascots of the great DC heroes, especially, Krypto and his doggy friend with suspicious similarities to Batman, although with a little more sense of humor than the bat.

Black Adam – July 29

Another long-awaited adaptation is that of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), which tells the story of the antihero. Teth adam, character of great powers received from Egyptian gods such as Shu, Amun or Heru.

The Flash – November 4

This is the movie that, according to all rumors, is called upon to make sense of the currently loosely cohesive DC Universe on film and television. Directed by Andy Muschietti, we will see Flash (Ezra Miller) crossing different dimensions to find himself as such iconic characters as Michael Keaton’s Batman or Ben Affleck’s in this adaptation of the famous series Flashpoint.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 16

We will close the year DC in 2022 with the long-awaited sequel to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who returns with his beloved Mera (Amber Heard) to once again face the always dangerous Black Mantra or Ocean Master, along with new enemies.