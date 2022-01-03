David Granados: the good Colombian step of “Love without barriers”

David Granados has made his way to New York as a model, dancer, and actor. / Private file

The Bogota-born David Granados is in Hollywood living his artistic dream with the participation in the box office success Amor sin barriers (West Side Story) directed by Steven Spielberg, being one of the highest grossing films of the moment.

Granados traveled to the United States when she received an offer from the Marilyn Agency in New York to work as a model, which meant her debut on some of the most prestigious catwalks in that country.

The Colombian managed to open the doors in a foreign market, rigorously parading at Fashion Week for renowned designers such as Alexander Wang, Public School, Telfar, Desigual, Idol José and Yirko Sirivich. In addition, he participated as a dancer in ambitious productions such as Turandot Y Aida.

The talent and charisma of David Granados have guided him to have outstanding interventions with Ava Duvernay in When They See Us, Netflix, as well as appear in the production Poseby Ryan Murphy (director of Glee), on the FX channel, and close with a flourish with a role in the last episode of the new season of this series, which has had ten Emmy Award nominations.

We spoke to David Granados about his major league debut as part of the film’s artistic talent Love without barriers.

How could you describe your participation in this movie, one of the most important in Hollywood?

This has truly been a wonderful opportunity that presented itself in New York City. The film is based on a classic American musical and has been shown on Broadway, it is a work close to the hearts of Americans. I have always loved musical theater and when the audition came it was an incredible process, because I competed with dancers and artists of all Hispanic nationalities, after that they gave me the opportunity to represent Colombia in a role as a dancer. In the film there are two bands and they are the Hispanics against the gringos, there I play a Latin role and I am a dancer in two of the musical numbers.

What was the most impressive thing about working on this production?

This movie is authentically Latino talent. Rita Moreno, who was the actress who won the Oscar Award in 1961 for her participation as Anita, is an executive producer of this version and she is a legend in American cinema, so seeing her and getting advice from her on set was something. that is not compared to anything, they are of those moments in which you pinch yourself and say: wow! it’s really happening and I can be a part of it.

Did you see the original “West Side Story” movie?

Of course yes. When you’re studying in New York, they have a very musical approach here so they want you to keep up with what’s happened on Broadway. The scenes of the film were in me, in my mind, I had seen them several times because I love them … and whenever I saw them I said: how these guys who play Latinos are not all Latino. That is why I give so much relevance to the role of Rita Moreno.

How was the “casting” process for the film?

I knew that the casting was great, not only in the United States, but also in Latin America, in Puerto Rico, Cuba, Argentina, that is … they searched around the world. However, I say that, by God’s gift, I was in the right place because I was able to go to do a face-to-face test with more than 150 dancers and people of different ages and abilities. I did the choreography that they gave us and it was all quite secret because they don’t even give you the track that you have to dance to, but everything went well and they chose me.

And how about the experience of working for a director like Steven Spielberg?

He is a type of director who becomes family. He was interested in me, my country and my accent, we talked about my culture, tourism, coffee, we talked about very positive things about Colombia. That interaction was not only with me, it was also with more people and he wanted to know and know who the character was. He could perfectly be with the air conditioning, covering himself from the sun, but you saw him in the sun at 100%, walking, looking, holding the lens, completely focused on his work.

How do you perceive the Latino presence in the cinema? Do you think there are more opportunities now?

There is definitely a wave of receiving Latinidad much better. In the United States, 20% of the population is Hispanic or Latino, you know that Latinos are people who go to the movies. Hollywood took a while to understand it, but now you can see that there is a huge audience that you can offer content to and it is better to have a legitimate representation, not the cliché, not the cartoon with the accent. Now, the Latino could be a doctor, a lawyer or the Latin heroine, that is something that is happening at this moment and I feel fortunate to be living this moment.

Do you see the possibility of returning to Colombia and working in a local production?

There is a project that I find extremely interesting because it is telling stories through the Colombian lens. Our country is a mega-producer, you can do series. In fact, I have thought to create initiatives that can be recorded there or also make collaborations with other artists. Fortunately, I have been able to connect with many people in the industry who are interested in Latinidad issues. If I can contribute to my country, tell its story, create jobs and give opportunities, of course I will be there.