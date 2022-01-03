Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.5 could be a re-release titled “Samurai Edition”

We are already in 2022, the year in which CD Projekt Red promised to give us the next gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to releasing new content for its title. That is why it should not surprise us that in the coming months we begin to see a carousel of announcements and new arrivals to the RPG from the Polish studio, something that is beginning to be noticed in the increase in leaks and rumors about what exactly will arrive.

Speaking of this, Forbes echoes the latest trends in terms of Cyberpunk 2077 revealed information. Among them, they talk about how the next generation patch could be considered as a usual re-release of the game, which would go on to be called Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition.

The next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, a mini re-release of the title

This edition would contain the game several new features (which would also reach the base game) such as hairdressers, a garage, an improved AI, a restructuring and rebalancing of the loot system, a new interface … That is, a lot of new content that you it would give a different look to the game. Hence, it can be treated as a “relaunch” of the title.

In addition, with the release of patch 1.55 and the arrival of the supposed Samurai Edition, the first free DLC of Cyberpunk 2077 will be included, which will include four new weapons, the New Game Plus, the customization of the apartment, new concerts, etc.

Cyberpunk 2077 would add a war zone to get new loot

In addition, the information that Forbes shares also mentions two of the next big additions to the game. On the one hand, it talks about the game’s first major expansion, which would take place in Pacifica. A rumor that returns to the fore, as this location had been the subject of previous rumors as the setting for the first major expansion. In addition, they mention that in the study they would already be working on the second expansion of the game.

On the other hand, there is also talk of a “combat zone”, where we can get new equipment and loot. In this area it would be disputed between two new gangs: the Bozos and the Slaughterhouse. In this way, we would get an incentive to get new weapons and loot, since once we finish with all the gangs we have little to fight for.

February would be the date to show all the news

Finally, we are also told when all this will be presented: in a live broadcast in February, so the launch would be scheduled for March. In addition, they would also present the anime based on Cyberpunk 2077 and the new minigame in the purest Gwent style of The Witcher 3.

As always, until CD Project Red itself confirms anything about it, be cautious about this information, although Paul Tassi himself, editor of Forbes, clarifies that much of this alleged leak (coming from 4Chan), is based on information previously released, adding some new details such as the “combat zone” or the theme of the minigame. It will be necessary to see where all this is.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Xbox Series X | S (via backward compatibility), Xbox One, and PC.