cryptocurrency wallets on mobile and NFTs on TV

The cryptocurrency fever looks set to continue into this year. We just found out that Samsung will support third-party wallets on their mobiles of the Galaxy range, and also its 2022 TVs will support NFTs, both the purchase and the visualization of the content.

Wallets or purses are systems for storing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin. Many users use online wallets from exchange platforms (exchanges) such as Coinbase, but others prefer to save their coins locally.

That’s where it comes in Samsung Blockchain Wallet, a manufacturer’s mobile wallet compatible with most cryptocurrencies. Well, an update makes it interoperable with the physical wallets in USB format.

15 best NFT games to win cryptocurrencies

The first two that are supported are the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X, a type of accessory called a “cold wallet”. Being disconnected from the Internet, they are immune to any remote hacking, and only by connecting them to a device do they allow access to the keys that demonstrate ownership of certain cryptocurrencies in a blockchain network.

Perhaps the most surprising news is that 2022 Samsung TVs will support NFTs, both a purchase platform and the option to view them. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are multimedia elements, in some cases works of art, which, thanks to a blockchain network, obtain a “certificate of authenticity” that makes them unique.

In addition, a “Smart Calibration” function will allow calibrate the TV to view each NFT appropriately, thanks to the data included by its creator.

The system works as a NFTs aggregator with several integrated stores, for those who collect these digital objects, which can be valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars in some cases.

Although there are many doubts regarding cryptocurrencies and NFTs, due to their high volatility and the high energy consumption of maintaining networks, their market valuation has not stopped growing, and more and more investors trust these technologies.

It is clear that Samsung bets on cryptocurrencies by 2022, that your wallet is compatible with third parties is not so surprising, but that the televisions support NFT is unexpected.

Coinbase Earn: Earn Free Cryptocurrencies For Learning