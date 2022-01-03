Cristina Pedroche’s makeup in the chimes in detail

He had been warming up for weeks wearing all kinds of wigs that seemed to hide a radical change in look. After years in which the Madrilenian has starred in the first headlines of the year with her incredible designs to give the bells, for those of 2021 Cristina Pedroche raised the bet with a risky “haircut”, makeup straight from the Dior runway to her eyes, and an affordable manicure backed by Y2K trends.

Far were the makeup supported by a merely juicy skin and eyes worked in brown and black shadows to enhance the already almond shape of his eyes. After the tributes to the toilets, to say goodbye to 2021, the presenter and her styling team, led once again by Josie, opted for a 1994 design by Manuel Piña that resembled the metaphor of a chrysalis before the transformation into a butterfly. A design of such magnitude demanded a beauty look to match so not only his fetish makeup artist got down to work, this year it was time to include a radical hair change that would depend on the mastery of Oscar Lozano.

Dior makeup inspiration

With the list of makeup trends for 2022 in hand, Cristina Pedroche’s look might be easy to predict. The trend for 2022 is clear: incorporate blue eyes, preferably through thicker lines. It was a matter of time before the Madrilenian and her trusted makeup artist, Carolina Moreno, dared with the makeup that Dior, Armani or Versace agreed to design for their latest fashion shows.

Detail of Cristina Pedroche’s helmet. (Courtesy)

The final choice for the powerful makeup with which Cristina Pedroche would say goodbye to the year, incorporating an intense line of color was the reverse cat eye that Dior showed in his Haute Couture collection fall / winter 2021-2022. The models of the French Maison paraded with a radically daring look that moved away from the smokey and blurred outlines in black with which Maria Gracia Chiuri, creative director, had rejuvenated the firm. This makeup is precisely one of the hallmarks of the designer herself, who has framed her eyes in a black khol pencil since the beginning of her career. At the time when Chiuri took the lead of Dior in 2016, the style of very marked eyes in black was transferred to all its models with slight modifications, seeking a design that would tear the eye and did not narrow or delimit it.

In the autumn / winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture show, the new way to keep that darkness in the eye but refresh the makeup and adapted to the fashion trends among Generation Z, black was replaced by night blue, very dark and slightly metallic, and the torn eyelid was transferred from the upper to the lower eyelid, called ‘reverse cat eye’ since it is an inverted eyelid.

The first time we saw the reverse cat eye or inverted line was at the Dior haute couture show. (Imaxtree)

But, the risk in this reverse cat eye was not only in the incorporation of color through a midnight blue pencil on the lower eyelid, the complicated part of the design is to create an ascending eyeliner on this eyelid, managing to enhance the eye instead of sadden him. The shape of each eye is critical to success or end up in a failure makeup. An important part is to make a thick line that allows you to create a straight line without being artificial as opposed to the natural rounded shape of the lower eyelid.

The reverse delineation begins in the tear, extending a few millimeters in the foxy eyes style, and finishing off, again, lengthening the line with the corner of the more geometric cat eye and joining the lower eyelid with the upper eyelid with a very fine line. In the case of Cristina Pedroche’s makeup for the chimes, this line called to unite the reverse cat eye with the upper eyelid is somewhat more marked and is supported by a black eyeliner.

Shaved or not shaved?

Perhaps the most repeated question in the first minutes of the year was whether Pedroche had dared to shave his head or not. The presenter has always been very reluctant to cut the length of her hair so thinking of such a radical cut sounded quite crazy. The later zoom the chimes that allowed you to observe in detail Cristina’s shaved head cleared up doubts. There were no pores in sight, no new hair beginning to grow, and no visible hairline. That is, it was a hairpiece, rather a prosthesis made to measure for the hair of the Madrilenian.

The skull looks completely homogeneous, an idyllic vision that is a bit far from reality if we shave our heads. Even Natalie Portman exposed tiny unevenness of her shaved head that were more appreciated in the scenes of ‘V for Vendetta’ than in the later photocalls in which the hair had grown a little and created that homogeneous skull feel.

Another aspect, in addition to the lack of visible pores or the perfectly regular shape of the scalp, is the lack of color difference. After years in which the hair has covered the skin, the sun has found it impossible to access that area so, just shaving the hair, you notice a very marked change in tone between the face and the scalp. In the case of the chimes look, the color difference is so subtle that it doesn’t quite fit. Therefore, Cristina Pedroche wore a hairpiece, masterfully made, yes, because hiding her very long hair under that false bald head has not been easy, it is even possible that the presenter has agreed to cut her hair a little.

Natalie Portman in a scene from ‘V for Vendetta’. (Warner Bros)

Press on manicure

Every detail was so precisely measured that the manicure could not be left out of the strategy. In the futuristic look, the nails reflected a metallic shine impossible to achieve with a traditional nail polish and a powerful top coat. As can be seen in the photographs, it was not an acrylic manicure either, but everything seems to indicate that press on nails have been used, the classic “removable” manicures that adhere to the nail with a specific glue that does not It damages and is easy to remove, allowing you to show off designs that may be uncomfortable on a day-to-day basis, such as these silver nails.

Cristina Pedroche with her look from Campanadas 2021. (Courtesy)

In this way more exaggerated lengths and shapes can be achieved, without having to wear the manicure for a long time; Let’s not forget that the surprise factor is essential in Cristina Pedroche’s end-of-the-year outfits.

Risky, made by professionals and faithful to the fashions that come this 2022… Cristina’s look once again gave the bell, and at the same time it has marked the starting pistol of the beauty trends of the year. Will we see them on the street?