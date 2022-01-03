Cristiano Ronaldo was captain and Manchester United lost at home to Wolves after 42 years

The Manchester United suffered this Monday the first defeat since the German Ralf rangnick took over as the team’s coach. It was 1 to 0 against him Wolverhampton at Old Trafford, something that had not happened for 42 years and it happened just the day that Cristiano Ronaldo wore the captain’s tape.

A goal from the experienced Portuguese midfielder Joao moutinho in the 82nd minute he gave the victory to the Wolves and aggravated the crisis of Red devils who were in the 7th position with 31 points, 22 behind the leader, Manchester City and, four of the Champions zone, which Arsenal closes for the moment.

“We did not play well at all, individually or collectively,” admitted the German coach, who had so far added 10 points out of 12 possible. “The game has shown that there is still a lot of work to be done, especially without the ball, although in the first half we also had several erroneous deliveries in possession situations,” he analyzed.

When asked why he gave the bracelet to Cristiano RonaldoBecause someone had to inherit it from the suspended Harry Maguire, he explained, “Well, he’s the most experienced player. The question was whether it should be him or David (De Gea), because they are the players who have been playing the longest. I wanted a field footballer as captain and that’s why I chose Cristiano”.

Cristiano Ronaldo was captain for the second time at Manchetser United (Reuters)

This decision sparked a debate on British television and it was Paul Ince, a former Manchester United player between 1989 and 1995, who criticized the coach: “If I were Ralf Rangnick, I would give it to McTominay. Because I think the captain should build on his performances and what he has done on the field. He is 25 years old, it would be a good learning curve for him. Now, Why give it to Ronaldo when everyone complains that he leaves the pitch every time United is beaten and doesn’t applaud the fans? It’s also about setting an example And I think the way McTominay is playing, give it to him, let him try. “

The Portuguese striker barely received any balls on the court and had a clear situation, entering the area alone and defining a left-foot deflection in his attempt for a cross shot. In addition, he was somewhat slow in the counterattacks although he was very collaborative in the pressure.

The red cast will play again on Saturday when they visit the Aston Villa, of irregular campaign. With 19 games played, those led by Rangnick they know that the margin of error is less and less if they intend to qualify for the next Champions League.

