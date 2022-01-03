Cristian Pavón has already received an offer from La Machine and they await his decision

The Blue Cross He does not want to start the Clausura 2022 without first rounding up his squad in this transfer market, which is why he is in talks with the Argentine winger of Boca Juniors Cristian Pavon.

RECORD could know, that Pavón It has already received an offer from the cement group and they are awaiting its decision; although, in the celestial bosom there is great optimism that the xeneize attacker will give them the yes.

Another circumstance in favor of those of The Ferris Wheel, is that the 25-year-old footballer has six months left on his contract with the Bostera entity, which they will not extend and so they seek to negotiate it as soon as possible to prevent it from going free in the summer.

Interest of Machine for Pavón opened the door for Pol Fernandez can return to the auriazul squad, because despite the fact that the institution did not come out well, the fans are strange to the player, who is also completely liked by the vice president of Mouth Juan roman riquelme.

Despite the fact that they are separate operations, both clubs are considering the possibility of bartering, since Fernandez It will also be free next June.

They will be crucial hours in the negotiations between the Mexican club and the South American midfielder, although the outlook is looking good for the cement producers, who in this break have renewed their team in search of their tenth star.

If the arrival of Pavón to The Ferris Wheel, the Blue Cross would be consolidating one of the strongest squads of the championship after breaking the winter transfer market with the arrivals of Christian Tabó, Uriel antuna Y Erick Lira.

