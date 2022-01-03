Córdova lies and victimizes himself, says president of the Chamber of Deputies

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutierrez Luna, stated that the President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, lies and victimizes himself by pointing out that the electoral advisers were intimidated for thinking differently on the issue of revocation of mandate.

He affirmed that the actions that were taken at the time were not for “thinking differently” as he “cowardly points out.”

In a message on his Twitter account, he assured that they were for “illegal, premeditated and malicious actions” that implied a violation of a suspension of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

Lorenzo lies: 1. You are not being persecuted as you claim. He is victimized. 2. The actions that were taken at the time were not to "think differently" as he cowardly points out. They were for illegal, premeditated and malicious actions that implied a VIOLATION of a suspension of the SCJN.

This Sunday, Lorenzo Cordova described as serious that the president of a power has filed a complaint against the councilors; He stated that it is an act that recalls “the worst practices of authoritarian regimes” and that the right to dissent is criminalized.

“That is why it is serious that the president of a Power, in which the plurality of the nation is also represented, has resorted to criminal complaints to try to imprison those who do not have the same opinion as him …

“Persecuting public servants for making agreements and resorting to other powers to try to fulfill their legal responsibilities implies criminalizing the right to dissent. It is serious that in a democracy it is intended to use the apparatus of justice to intimidate those who are seen as adversaries, “he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Córdova recalled that criminal complaints against public servants are followed ex officio, so that the facts continue their course before the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

“Hopefully the error will soon be corrected and those complaints about alleged crimes, which are clearly non-existent and obviously only for political purposes, are dismissed,” he commented.

The @INEMexico It continues to fulfill its responsibilities for the organization of the Revocation of the Mandate, in compliance with the judgments and resolutions of the SCJN and the TEPJF, and despite the criminal prosecution that is intended to be carried out against some of its members.

On December 23, the president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, presented a complaint to the FGR against electoral advisers who voted to suspend the exercise of revocation of mandate, before lack of budget.

However, on December 29, he announced that he had withdrawn the complaint presented; He noted that after listening “with plurality, openness and good faith,” he decided to take all legal actions so that the criminal investigations do not continue.

A day later, on December 30, the General Council of the INE agreed to abide by the rulings of the federal Electoral Tribunal and the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that ordered it to continue with the organization of the mandate revocation consultation and resolved makes adjustments to the INE budget to carry out the exercise.

Gutiérrez Luna tested positive for COVID

On another topic, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, reported that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He stated that yesterday he started with cold symptoms so he took a test; stated will be at rest and pending at a distance.

Diana and I started getting some mild cold discomfort last night. We got tested and I came back positive for COVID.

Diana and I started getting some mild cold discomfort last night. We got tested and I came back positive for COVID.

So far we feel good, we will be at rest and pending everything from a distance.