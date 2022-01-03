Controversial and strong fight between The Rock and Vin Diesel

The situation between The Rock and Vin Diesel has gone back to mother. The enmity between the two actors is well known, but it seemed to have been parked after the announcement of Dwayne johnson to definitively abandon the saga of Fast & furious and continue on his own with his spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw.

At that time, cross statements and poisoned darts were constant, although things had calmed down considerably. The last few months did not seem to raise new problems between the two, but the armistice has exploded into the air and the war between The Rock and Vin Diesel.

The reason the two stars are back to their old ways is the possible return of Dwayne Johnson to the franchise. The protagonist of Black Adam could return to the main saga on the occasion of the tenth installment, a special number that aims to bring together all the characters that have been part of it.

And, of course, neither The Rock nor Vin Diesel can miss the appointment.

In fact, Vin Diesel was publicly in favor of The Rock’s return to Fast & Furious, even celebrating The Rock’s return to the action saga with the promise he made to Paul Walker to turn the 10th film into a non-event. Paragon for the franchise.

The Rock’s controversial reply to Vin Diesel about Fast & Furious 10.

However, The Rock has not taken Vin Diesel’s statements well at all. For him, are false and consider that they are manipulative, as has been publicly recognized in the CNN.

«Vin Diesel’s post is an example of how manipulative he is. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, and neither did the death of Paul Walker. They are out of it all«, Affirmed the actor.

So that, The Rock has no plans to return to Fast & Furious under any circumstances. «I told Vin Diesel personally that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm, but cordial. I made it clear that I would support the cast and encourage the success of the series, but there was no chance of going back. We have talked about this for months and reached an agreement«Assured Dwayne Johnson.

Therefore, after these statements, it does not seem that The Rock is going to return to Fast & Furious. He has literally called Vin Diesel a manipulator. And he has hinted a certain pettiness on the part of the actor after using his children and the late Paul Walker as an argument.

What do you think will happen? Will Vin Diesel respond to these statements? We have to wait to know it …