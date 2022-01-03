CLEAR EXPLANATION: Why did Ferran Torres decide to leave Manchester City to sign for FC Barcelona?

The idea of ​​playing for Manchester City as a first post-Valencia step made sense to him. However, he never envisioned himself building a long career in England. He was seduced by the experience, but his plan was to sign for one of the big clubs in Spain, his country.

For that reason, as soon as the FC Barcelona He knocked on his door, he did not hesitate. And yes, although today you are closer to titles at the Etihad club, the 21-year-old Spanish striker accepted the challenge of signing for Barça. He wants to help the Catalans return to the place they deserve.

WHY DID FERRAN LEAVE THE CITY FOR FC BARCELONA?

“I have always said it, it was very clear to me. He wanted to make the move to Manchester City to return to one of the great clubs in Spain tomorrow. At the first moment that Barça conveyed their interest to me, I didn’t think about it. He was prepared to take on that responsibility. Because I am an ambitious player and I think it is a great opportunity for me, to try to put the Barça where it deserves ”.

He is more extreme right than false 9, but he is willing to help in the position that Mr. Xavi Hernández considers appropriate: “I played as a forward for City, but I have always said that my position is a right winger. But, in the end, when a player is versatile, the more it helps the coach, which is what I want. As long as you keep playing, it doesn’t matter what the position is.

Undefeated data. At Manchester City, Fernan Torres recorded 16 goals and 4 assists in 2,633 minutes played, tremendous figures despite the short time he spent in England.

Did you know…? In the Spanish National Team, Ferran Torres has 12 goals and 1 assist in 1500 minutes played, being one of the most valuable and decisive assets for Luis Enrique. Present and future.