Chris Hemsworth shares a childhood picture with his brother Liam

“You have not changed anything”. We believe that a tad maybe yes.





January 13 Liam Hemsworth turned 31 years old. Birthday is always the perfect time to look back, recap what has happened so far and, of course, bring out images of the past. And the more humiliating, the better. Chris Hemsworth has congratulated his brother through an Instagram image and, although there is nothing embarrassing, he lets us see what the Hemsworths were like a few years ago.

“Congratulations Liam. This photo was taken 3 years ago today. Damn, time flies but you haven’t changed a bit “writes the actor who gives life to Thor in the publication. Obviously, the photograph is a bit older, as betrayed by Chris’s bowl hair and Liam’s innocent smile. Also, they are both wearing what looks like their school uniform – or maybe just matching polo shirts?

Chris and Liam are 7 years apart and have a very good relationship, at least according to what they share on social networks. It is not the first time that one of them refers to the other and, often, we have seen videos or images of dinners and excursions that they enjoyed together.

They are not the only Hemsworth out there. The oldest of the brothers is Luke Hemsworth, who you can see in Westworld as Ashley Stubbs. All three live in Australia, specifically in Byron Bay. Although they often work in the United States, the Hemsworths have gradually returned to their roots.. Liam lived in California, but decided to return to his country after his divorce with Miley Cyrus. Luke made a similar decision in April 2020 so he could be close to his parents and siblings. Therefore, it seems that it is a very close family.