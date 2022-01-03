Chris Hemsworth receives an original cake on his 38th birthday from his children

Loading the player …

At this point, no one doubts that the marriage formed by Elsa Pataky and Australian Chris Hemsworth are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. In addition to their constant displays of affection that denote how in love they are, the actors are parents of 3 children, India (9) and the twins Tristan and Sasha (7) who fill them with happiness every day. The interpreter of Thor. of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has just turned 38 years old and the displays of affection on the part of his wife and their little ones have not been long in coming. A) Yes, The three children he has with the Spanish actress have surprised their father with a gift made by themselves and to which they have surely dedicated a few hours. One more show of affection that has filled Elsa Pataky’s husband with joy and that he wanted to share proudly with his followers. The couple of actors left their life in Los Angeles behind to settle in Hemsworth’s native country where they enjoy an idyllic life surrounded by nature with the beautiful family they have formed. Hit play and discover what they have been given!

