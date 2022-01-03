Chivas’ new goal in Stove Soccer for Grita México C22 of Liga MX

It is true that the directive of the Chivas of Guadalajara have an extremely relevant issue to resolve which is the situation of Alexis vega. But for nothing less is the assembly of a competitive team for him Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League. And that’s where the higher ups would have their energies.

Sure, the premiere against Mazatlan Soccer Club is just around the corner (Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium), so the negotiations are practically against the clock. It is that beyond the fact that there is still margin regarding the limit for the signings of players from abroad, the ideal would be that Marcelo Leaño have your roster complete as soon as possible.

In this regard, the RÉCORD newspaper reported this Saturday, January 1, that the Chivas of Guadalajara through Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, seek to reinforce the main male cast in front of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, with an element in the offensive zone, more precisely with a center-forward.

What is the Chivas limit for incorporations?

So much the Chivas of Guadalajara like the rest of the participants of the Grita Mexico C22 TournamentThey have a limit to incorporate footballers to their plants. On the one hand, this Monday, January 3, the deadline for transfers between clubs of the MX League. While, on the other hand, for players from abroad, the closing is only the first of February.

Roberto Alvarado or Jürgen Damm: for the board it was one or the other

At the beginning of the opening of the pass book, the Stove Soccer approached him to the Chivas of Guadalajara to Jurgen Damm. In principle, the extreme of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León it was presented as an interesting alternative. But as the possibility of Roberto Alvarado, the board favored the latter.