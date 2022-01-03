Chip problems? Not for Tesla, which has a record in car delivery – El Financiero

Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2021, breaking its previous record and setting a high point in a year in which the company joined the exclusive trillion-dollar market valuation club.

Better-than-expected results released Sunday brought the electric carmaker’s total sales for the year to more than 936,000, 87 percent more than 2020 deliveries of just under half a million vehicles.

Thirteen analysts surveyed by Bloomberg on average expected about 263,000 vehicles for the fourth quarter, although some had revised their numbers higher in the last days of December.

“This is a trophy quarter for Tesla as the company beat even upward expectations,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, in an emailed statement.

He called it an “astonishing performance for Musk & Co. in the favorable wind quarter in 2022.”

Quarterly deliveries are one of Tesla’s most followed metrics. They are the foundation of its financial results and are widely viewed as a barometer of consumer demand for electric vehicles as a whole because the company has led orders for electric cars.

Cryptocurrency trading suggests that Tesla shares will rise when Wall Street wakes up on Monday. Tesla tokens were up less than 1 percent on the FTX crypto exchange after deliveries were announced on Sunday.

Shares of the electric vehicle market leader have soared on expectations for continued growth, rising nearly 50 percent in 2021 and a market valuation of more than $ 1 trillion, one of five companies based in the United States that are publicly traded and have reached that status. The stock fell 1.3 percent on December 31 to close at $ 1,056.78.

Tesla has repeatedly said that it expects a 50 percent annual increase in deliveries over a period of several years. The seventh consecutive quarterly gain comes amid a global semiconductor slide that has reduced production at most other automakers and kept sales in check despite rising demand.

CEO Elon Musk, who became the world’s richest person last year, described 2021 as a “supply chain nightmare,” even as his company kept increasing deliveries every quarter.

It has fared better than other automakers due in part to the efforts of its engineers to rewrite the software to fit whatever chip they might find for other purposes.

Tesla has said that its delivery counts should be considered a bit conservative and the final figures could vary by 0.5 percent or more.

Deliveries and actual production do not necessarily coincide one by one during a given quarter. Production was 305,840 for the fourth quarter and 930,422 for the year.

The company does not break down sales by geography, but the United States and China are its largest markets and most of the sales were of the Model 3 and Y.

Tesla currently makes Models S, X, 3, and Y at its Fremont factory. , California, and the Model 3 and Y at its Shanghai plant. In 2022, Tesla will add production capacity with two new factories coming online in Austin, Texas and Berlin.

Musk has promised to provide an update on Tesla’s new product plans in the company’s next financial report.