China’s Tianwen 1 probe takes a selfie on Mars with an ejectable wifi camera

Image : CNSA

The Chinese space agency CNSA has published four new images of the Tianwen 1 mission to Mars, including the first complete photo of a space probe in orbit with the red planet.

The impressive selfie of the Tianwen 1 orbiter was taken with a Wi-Fi camera released by the spacecraft itself in its polar orbit around Mars, which is currently about 350 million kilometers from Earth.

It is the third time that the Tianwen 1 mission has used one of these ejection chambers. The first was used to photograph the probe itself on the way to mars and the second for photograph the Zhurong rover on the surface of the planet.

According EurekaThis is the first full selfie of a space probe orbiting Mars, but not the first selfie of a probe flying over the red planet. That honor goes to the European spacecraft Rosetta, which on February 25, 2007 took a black and white photo of its solar panel and part of its structure as it passed by Mars.

One of the photos sent by Tianwen 1 shows the Chinese probe from a similar perspective. The CNSA has also released a close-up of the ice cap at the north pole of Mars and a panorama taken by the Zhurong rover from the planet’s surface.

Image : CNSA

Image : CNSA

Image : CNSA

The Tianwen 1 orbiter and the Zhurong rover were launched in July 2020 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province.

Tianwen 1 entered Martian orbit on February 10, and Zhurong landed on May 15, 2021, ranking China as the second country to successfully send a rover to Mars.

Zhurong has operated for 26 Martian days and has traveled 1.4 kilometers in a barren plain known as Utopia Planitia. According to the CNSA, it still has enough power and is in good condition.

The pair have transmitted nearly 540 gigabytes of data to Earth.