Celebrities who are fans of the Kardashian and other celebrities who can not stand them | Famous

The quintessential reality TV family is the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who throughout their careers have garnered a huge following and detractors alike.

They have even caused a stir in other celebrities, who have expressed their dislike for the family or, on the contrary, their admiration for them.

Celebrities who have defended and are fans of the Kardashian

In 2017, the star of ‘Stranger Things’ (2016) ‘screamed from the rooftops’ his great fanaticism for the Kardashians. He did it in an interview with Jimmy Fallon for his ‘late show’:

“[Mi programa favorito es] ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ totally. I love you, I really love you. I am obsessed with them; I follow them on social networks, I think they are great, they are super entertaining ”.

Best of all, after the interview, Khloé, Kim and Kris replied to Millie via Twitter. They mentioned how much they appreciated her support and how much they admired her and her series on Netflix.

For her part, Lovato admires the Kardashian sisters because she learned a great ‘body positive’ lesson from them and spoke openly in 2016 for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’:

“When the Kardashians came on the scene it was the first time that I began to associate curves with beauty, and that was something totally new for me. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is great.’ And even during the seasons when I still had trouble eating, I could look at Kim’s curves and tell myself that I should be proud of mine. Now it is clear to me that there are many types of beauty, but thanks to them I was able to feel so comfortable in my own skin as to do the photo session [desnuda] for Vanity Fair “.

The American screenwriter, director and actress declared her love for the Kardashians, especially Khloé, during her appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ in 2016:

“People sometimes say: these Kardashians are not what you represent and I say: ‘They are spectacular entrepreneurs who represent the value of sisterhood.’

These comments came from the fact that Lena Dunham has sought to project her feminist ideals through her projects such as the HBO series ‘Girls’ (2012) or the book ‘Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s Learned’ ( 2012), so she always applauds those who exalt sisterhood (solidarity between women).

In 2015 the interpreter of ‘I kissed a girl’ took advantage of the microphones of ‘Entertainment Tonight’ during the MET Gala party to speak in favor of the Kardashians:

“I’m her biggest fan. Look, Kris Jenner is very important to me and I’m not being sarcastic because she has a great sense of humor and she’s like everyone’s mother. And the other time I was thinking that we’ve all made our comments about her. the Kardashians, but if the Kardashians hadn’t existed we wouldn’t have the fantastic Bruce Jenner, who is making everyone evolve. So yes, the Kardashians are valid for me. “

Curiously, Bruce, currently Caitlyn Jenner, came up because he was going through his transition from man to woman and, in the artist’s words, making it so public was very informative for reality fans.

Celebrities who can’t stand the Kardashians and have attacked them

The comedian and actress appeared on a radio show in Australia and gave an opinion about the famous clan that many applauded and others less:

“They are not famous for having any talents. Kim Kardashian is only a celebrity for having made a sex tape.”

He even added that he declined the proposal to host the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards because he had to do it alongside Kendall and Kylie.

This decision was made because she had achieved recognition based on work and effort and had not “fallen from the sky” like the Kardashian-Jenners.

Three years later, in 2018, she hinted via Twitter that she had read the comments from a prompter and that the clan’s publicist had harassed her ever since.

For the fans who followed up on the fight between the celebrities it was a very confusing statement, because Rebel Wilson is characterized by his ironic humor, so many no longer know whether to believe him or not.

After Kendall Jenner’s controversial statements about her fellow models who were not selective about the jobs they accepted, many got angry.

And that is why the detractors of the famous remembered the statements of the veteran top model in the program ‘The meredith Viera show’ (2015) to put her in her place:

“I just think that in my generation of women (Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer) we have made our living step by step to the top. We have worked hard and to them [las modelos de Instagram como Kendall y Kylie Jenner] it comes from heaven. But hey, maybe it’s a ‘what comes easy, easy goes’ “.

The protagonist of films like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ or ‘Moneyball’ described as “disgusting” that the reality of the Kardashian was more successful than other better planned and produced television programs.

“I have friends who work in television and the Kardashians get higher ratings than their shows. It shows that it does not matter at all the effort of people who really work hard to write, create and try to tell stories. The fact that the Kardashians They could be more popular than a show like ‘Mad Men’ is disgusting. ”

Even one of the ‘original Avengers’ criticized the Kardashians as “not talented and very dumb.”

This happened in 2012, during an interview for ‘The Guardian’, when the actor, who gave life to the superhero ‘Hawkeye’, was asked about what it felt like to be a public and famous figure.

Renner explained that it was not something he wanted, but that it consequently came to him thanks to his work. When the interviewer mentioned the famous last name, the actor rolled his eyes and added:

“These are ridiculous people with zero talent who spend their lives making sure other people know their name.”